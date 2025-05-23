VIP
Third-World Agendas in America and the Big, Beautiful Bill
Federal Investigation Uncovers Disturbing Truth at Columbia University

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 23, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

A Trump administration investigation found that Columbia University violated civil rights law by allowing pro-Hamas agitators to target Jewish students.

The investigation’s findings come amid a wave of leftist protests at college campuses across the country against Israel’s war against Hamas. The conflict ignited antisemitic elements in various parts of the country — particularly in academia. In many instances, pro-Hamas activists have threatened and physically assaulted Jewish students.

In Columbia’s case, the school has come under fire for refusing to take action to protect Jewish students. The investigation accused it of “acting with deliberate indifference towards student-on-student harassment of Jewish students.”

From Axios:

Details: The investigation found that Columbia violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects against discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin, per a Thursday statement from the Department of Health and Human Services' civil-rights office.

  • Among the findings were that Columbia allegedly failed to "investigate or punish vandalism in its classrooms, which include the repeated drawing of swastikas and other universally recognized hate images."
  • No fresh action against Columbia was announced following the investigation findings.

What they're saying: "The findings carefully document the hostile environment Jewish students at Columbia University have had to endure for over 19 months, disrupting their education, safety, and well-being," said Anthony Archeval, Acting Director of the Office for Civil Rights at HHS, in a statement.

"We encourage Columbia University to work with us to come to an agreement that reflects meaningful changes that will truly protect Jewish students."

The White House in March announced that it was stripping the school of $400 million in federal funding. The administration cited mismanagement of federal funds and the university’s polices “that do not serve national interests.”

Columbia responded by pledging to collaborate with the federal government to crack down on antisemitism on its campus, which was a significant reversal from its previous do-nothing approach. “Antisemitism, violence, discrimination, harassment, and other behaviors that violate our values or disrupt teaching, learning, or research are antithetical to our mission,” said Columbia President Katrina Armstrong.

It is not yet clear whether the school has actually taken measures to protect Jewish students, but if they want the White House to reopen the purse strings, they will have to show that they take this issue seriously.

Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM ISRAEL

