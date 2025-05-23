VIP
DOGE Haters Are Going to Hate What Chief Justice John Roberts Just Did

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 23, 2025 5:14 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has placed a temporary hold on a lower court’s ruling against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) concerning the sharing of its records.

The DOGE initiative has faced several lawsuits coming from leftists seeking to hamper its efforts to reduce waste, fraud, and government spending. This particular lawsuit, filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), aims to compel the agency to grant public access to its records.

The organization filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request demanding that DOGE turn over specific records. DOGE refused and filed an emergency request that the Supreme Court block a lower court’s ruling requiring it to disclose its records.

Justice Roberts on Friday ruled in the Trump administration’s favor. He placed a temporary hold on the ruling “pending the order of the undersigned or of the Court.”

Crew filed the FOIA requests demanding information related to DOGE’s operations, particularly details regarding terminated contracts, personnel involvement, and the role of administrator Amy Gleason. When DOGE refused to acquiesce to the request, the organization sued in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in CREW’s favor, ordering DOGE to comply with the request.

Roberts’ ruling temporarily shields DOGE from having to release sensitive information about its activities, including layoffs, immigration crackdowns, and other matters.

Detractors argue that the public is entitled to transparency from DOGE while other see it as a political attack.

Roberts’ ruling is noteworthy given his sometimes rocky relationship with the Trump administration.

DOGE has ruffled feathers on the left as it has played a key role in firing government workers, eliminating useless contracts, and slashing federal grants. 

