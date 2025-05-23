DOGE Haters Are Going to Hate What Chief Justice John Roberts Just Did

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has placed a temporary hold on a lower court’s ruling against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) concerning the sharing of its records.

The DOGE initiative has faced several lawsuits coming from leftists seeking to hamper its efforts to reduce waste, fraud, and government spending. This particular lawsuit, filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), aims to compel the agency to grant public access to its records.

The effort undertaken by @DOGE and @elonmusk is one of the most important of my lifetime and I am committed to not letting the bureaucracy slow it down.



We need to get the costs under control; we need to get government efficiency under control; and we need to make the government… pic.twitter.com/z2bWCMg9bu — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 23, 2025

The organization filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request demanding that DOGE turn over specific records. DOGE refused and filed an emergency request that the Supreme Court block a lower court’s ruling requiring it to disclose its records.

Justice Roberts on Friday ruled in the Trump administration’s favor. He placed a temporary hold on the ruling “pending the order of the undersigned or of the Court.”

🚨BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary administrative stay halting lower court orders that required the DOGE to comply with FOIA requests and related discovery.



YUGE WIN!🔥 pic.twitter.com/FFTJFs4QnB — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 23, 2025

Crew filed the FOIA requests demanding information related to DOGE’s operations, particularly details regarding terminated contracts, personnel involvement, and the role of administrator Amy Gleason. When DOGE refused to acquiesce to the request, the organization sued in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in CREW’s favor, ordering DOGE to comply with the request.

Roberts’ ruling temporarily shields DOGE from having to release sensitive information about its activities, including layoffs, immigration crackdowns, and other matters.

Detractors argue that the public is entitled to transparency from DOGE while other see it as a political attack.

MAJOR BREAKING: The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to keep DOGE’s operation and decisions a secret, including details of its inner workings; firings; grant terminations; and other actions proposed by DOGE. Why??



pic.twitter.com/J5tNK2e9f8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 22, 2025

Roberts’ ruling is noteworthy given his sometimes rocky relationship with the Trump administration.

DOGE has ruffled feathers on the left as it has played a key role in firing government workers, eliminating useless contracts, and slashing federal grants.

