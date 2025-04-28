DHS Touts 'Most Secure Border in American History'
House Democrat Reveals He's Not Running for Reelection

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 28, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Virginia Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly announced on Monday that he will not be running for reelection in 2026 due to his cancer diagnosis. He will be stepping down as Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee "soon," as well.

“When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency. After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned,” he revealed. 

“The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon,” he added. “With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years.”

In November, Connolly issued an open letter to his constituents where he wrote, “ learned I joined the ranks of millions of Americans. I have cancer of the esophagus. It was a surprise because, except for some intermittent abdominal aches and pains, I had no symptoms.”

He noted that he would start chemotherapy “right away.”

“With a great team of doctors, nurses, and medical technicians, we are very confident in a successful outcome. Over the next few months as I do my job here in our district and on the Hill, I may be a bit fatigued due to the treatment,” he continued, adding that “My wonderful staff and I look forward to serving you all in this new term and in the future.”

Connolly was first elected in 2008. Before that, he was chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in Virginia.

