You Won’t Believe What This Progressive Hack Just Said About Black People Rioting

Throughout American history, white progressives have successfully exploited Black Americans by pretending to champion their causes. History also shows that despite the smiles and gladhanding, they have never hesitated to stick a dagger in our backs.

It’s a reality Malcolm X constantly warned about, noting that “the white liberal is the one who has perfected the art of posing as the Negro’s friend and benefactor.”

But it is not uncommon for that mask to slip, revealing what these people truly are: Racists using Black people and other minorities to advance an agenda that has nothing to do with helping anyone. The rumors intimating that President Donald Trump might issue a pardon for officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, caused at least one prominent progressive influencer to expose his actual desires.

In a post on X, Brian Krassenstein, who owes his quasi-fame to Trump, indicated he would understand why Black people might want to riot if Chauvin receives a pardon.

If Derek Chauvin is pardoned federally, like rumored, I honestly wouldn’t blame the African American community for wanting to riot. It would be a message of “your lives don’t matter in this country”.

It would be a message of “your lives don’t matter in this country”. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 14, 2025

So, clearly Krassenstein automatically expects Black people to tear up their own neighborhoods if Chauvin is pardoned–even though Trump has not indicated that he is interested. Moreover, even if this happened, Chauvin would not be set free as he was also convicted at the state level.

One doesn’t need to ask how folks on the left would have responded had a white conservative suggested that Black people would riot because of such a development, right? Yet, Black users on X were clearly not on board with that idea, contrary to Krassenstein’s racist assumption.

BUT, WE'RE NOT, BRIAN!



We've been known how this country feels about us.



You get out there and riot. https://t.co/p4ifTkLmnQ — ¿Et tu, Negro? (@BlaqueLively) May 15, 2025

The terrifying thing is thats what they want. They are expecting black americans to lead. https://t.co/6jLUs3vDsc — a tribe called bae (@ariola0) May 15, 2025

Black people are just expendable attack dogs to these people. https://t.co/dSmsFmKUop — Sergeant James Doakes (@ProCzilla) May 16, 2025

It’s also worth noting that many of the George Floyd riots featured a significant number of white leftists wreaking havoc in Black neighborhoods and elsewhere. I remember seeing plenty of videos showing Black protesters pleading with these non-melanated interlopers, asking them not to engage in violence.

In one instance, a black woman driving through an area where riots were taking place yelled at the thugs, saying, “You’re setting fires in the street? That’s violence.”

One of the agitators shot back, “Turn around! I think you don’t know what you’re talking about.” The woman told a Black man that the White leftist rioters called her a “n***** b*tch.”

“You’re setting fires in the streets? No, that’s violence. That’s violent. Get out of my way” A woman demands to be let through the street, which protesters have blockaded near the precinct #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/wAiZfJcotf — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 7, 2020

There were several similar incidents playing out all across the country, with Black people trying to get the White rioters to see that after they go home, it is Black folks who would not only be deemed responsible but also left to pick up the pieces.

‘When you do that, they don’t come after you. They’ll come after us’ — Black protesters are begging white people to stop destroying stores and public property pic.twitter.com/csP5T4OHJn — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) June 2, 2020

Can we think of another group of White folks who destroyed Black neighborhoods? I’ll give you a hint — they wore white robes and hoods and married their cousins.

It’s also worth noting that the riots caused devastating damage to Black communities in cities like Minneapolis, where rioters damaged over 1,000 buildings. In all, the total damage amounted to $107 million. Over 20 Black people were killed nationwide during the violence.

And this is precisely what people like Krassenstein want.

The reason why is clear: They care nothing for the Black community. For them, we are nothing more than political pawns to be weaponized against their political opposition. Who cares if Black people suffer? What does it matter to them whether Black businesses are destroyed while lives are ruined?

As long as they get a chance to virtue signal, there is no amount of harm they are willing to mete out against Black Americans. If they weren’t such feckless cowards, they would simply admit it.