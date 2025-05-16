Is the White House About to Launch a Reality Show for Immigrants?

Apparently, one reality television star in the executive branch isn’t enough. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem is reportedly pushing for a reality show for immigrants to compete for legal status in the United States.

The Daily Mail reported that the proposed program would have migrants compete “for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship.”

It may sound like a joke, but the idea is for real and is outlined in a 35-page program pitch put together in coordination with the DHS secretary, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Noem is even offering up officials from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to tally votes for the made-for-TV contest. The pitch comes from Rob Worsoff, a writer and producer known for Duck Dynasty, the A&E reality show about a Louisiana family and its hunting empire, and Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker. The proposed series is called The American, named after the train that contestants would ride around the country, competing in regionally specific 'cultural' contests such as rolling logs in Wisconsin. It would lead to a grand finale with the winner getting sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. 'Along the way, we will be reminded what it means to be American – through the eyes of the people who want it most,' reads Worsoff's pitch.

Worsoff, a Canadian national, explained, “As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most.”

The producer stressed that contestants who lose wouldn’t necessarily face deportation. “This is not, ‘Hey, if you lose, we are shipping you out on a boat out of the country,’” he told The Wall Street Journal.

In a 36-page slide deck reviewed by the Journal, Worsoff’s team outlines a reality-style TV show where, in one-hour episodes, immigrants compete to prove they are the most American. In one challenge set in San Francisco, for example, immigrants would compete in a gold rush competition where they are sent into a mine to retrieve the most gold. In another episode, contestants would be divided into teams and placed on an auto assembly line in Detroit to reassemble the chassis of a model T. The slide deck envisions the show beginning with the contestants sailing to Ellis Island, where they are greeted by the show’s host, a famous naturalized American. (As examples, the producers suggest the actors Sofia Vergara, Ryan Reynolds or Mila Kunis.) The contestants would travel across the country on a train. After each episode, one seat on that train would be eliminated.

The Daily Mail claimed DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that the agency is considering Worsoff’s pitch and said she thinks “it’s a good idea.”

Noem reportedly supports the idea because it could highlight what it means to become an American citizen through the proper channels, as the Trump administration continues aggressive efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

In fact, this is not the first conversation on the idea, according to The Daily Mail.

She and her agency have been working for weeks to get such a project greenlit from Netflix or another streaming or cable service, sources tell DailyMail.com. But while past outreach has fallen flat, they're hoping this one has a real chance.

However, The Independent reported that the department rejected the claims.

Noem’s department has strongly denied the report as “completely false,” saying that she has not backed the show and is not even aware of the pitch, but acknowledges that it exists.

IN a post on X, McLaughlin roundly repudiated The Daily Mail report, calling it "completely false" and "an affront to journalism." She further stated that Noem was not "aware of the pitch of any scripted or reality show."

This is completely false. @DailyMail’s “reporting” is an affront to journalism. Secretary Noem has not “backed” or even aware of the pitch of any scripted or reality show. @DHSgov receives hundreds of television show pitches a year, ranging from documentaries surrounding ICE… https://t.co/srSBHYl3Vp — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) May 16, 2025

Let’s hope wisdom wins out on this one. The Trump administration is already under fire for its approach to illegal immigration. There is no need for the White House to provide their enemies with more ammo.

President Donald Trump gave up his job as a reality television host long ago. There is no need to bring that type of entertainment to the White House — especially as it is working to reverse the disastrous immigration policies of the previous administration.