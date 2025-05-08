Trump Just Issued a Brutal Ultimatum to Putin – the Clock Is Ticking

President Donald Trump on Thursday gave an update on negotiations regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia, putting Moscow on notice that it will face consequences if it does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire deal.

Trump appears to be taking a tougher stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been rather uncooperative when it comes to ironing out a peace deal.

“The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The president further threatened, “If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions.”

Thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis, and everybody should want it to STOP. I do, and the United States of America does, also. As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Trump’s post follows pointed comments Vice President JD Vance made about Russia at the Munich Security Conference. He made it clear that Moscow’s demands to end the war were unacceptable, saying, “We think they’re asking for too much.”

Vance’s remarks signal growing frustration in the White House over Putin’s obstinacy. Trump himself recently surmised that Putin was “tapping me along.”

Vance further explained that Washington “would liek both the Russians and the Ukrainians to actually agree on some basic guidelines for sitting down and talking to one another.”

A spike in military actions in both Ukraine and Russia came just before Vance gave his perspective on the matter. Ukrainian drone attacks temporarily shut down four airports in Moscow. Russia retaliated by bombing a market in Kharkiv. These military operations happened just before a three-day ceasefire ahead of Russia’s Victory Day.

This is not the first time Trump has expressed frustration with the Kremlin. Back in March, he told NBC News’ Kristen Welker that he was “very angry” and “pissed off” at comments Putin made about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine … I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil,” Trump vowed. “There will be a 25 percent tariff on all oil, a 25 to 50 point tariff on all oil.”

At the risk of sounding trite, it seems President Trump is in the position of a parent trying desperately to get his two kids to stop fighting and screaming at one another so there can be a bit of peace in the home. This latest development seems to show that he has grown tired of both countries and is now willing to take a harder hand to force them to the negotiation table.

There is no telling whether Trump’s threat of sanctions will work. But either way, it does appear that he might have grown weary of the carrot and is picking up the stick.