An Update on Dennis Prager
Kamala Harris Resurfaces in Speech Bashing Trump—Democrats Hardest Hit
Trump Issues Bombshell Threat to the World – and It Involves Iran
Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming...
Top FBI Social Media Censorship Liaison Placed on 'Terminal Leave'
VIP
Short Barrel Shotguns Off National Firearms Act? A Bill Seeks to Do Just...
VIP
Giffords Offers Misleading Claim About 'Gun Violence' in Trump's First 100 Days
Miller Delivers 'Knockout Punch' to Media Over Coverage of MS-13, TdA Deportations
Media Helped Create Laken Riley Act, Rep. Collins Says
Scott Jennings Issues Key Reminders for Liberals on Illegal Immigration, Tim Walz
Commerce Secretary: ‘America First’ Is Not ‘America Exclusively’
Mark Levin Warns From Western Wall That Iran Cannot Get Nukes
Psst, Democrats, You Remain Extremely Unpopular
Michelle Obama Made a Bold Statement About Reports of Her Marriage Being in...
Tipsheet

Trump-Appointed Judge Strikes Huge Blow to Administration's Immigration Agenda

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 01, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A federal judge in Texas ruled against President Donald Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

The administration’s use of the 1798 legislation has caused controversy, with critics arguing that it is only supposed to be used against foreigners from countries that are at war with the United States.

Advertisement

US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, appointed by President Trump, ruled that the White House can no longer use the act to deport any illegal immigrants in his district, CNN reported.

The ruling is a significant blow to Trump’s decision in March to invoke the Alien Enemies Act, which has faced numerous legal challenges and has been halted by several courts. But Rodriguez’s ruling is the first to conclude that the president exceeded his authority by relying on a law that was intended to be used during times when the US is at war.

The Trump administration, Rodriguez wrote, does “not possess the lawful authority under the AEA, and based on the Proclamation, to detain Venezuelan aliens, transfer them within the United States, or remove them from the country.”

“The President cannot summarily declare that a foreign nation or government has threatened or perpetrated an invasion or predatory incursion of the United States, followed by the identification of the alien enemies subject to detention or removal,” the judge wrote.

He continued: “Allowing the President to unilaterally define the conditions when he may invoke the AEA, and then summarily declare that those conditions exist, would remove all limitations to the Executive Branch’s authority under the AEA, and would strip the courts of their traditional role of interpreting Congressional statutes to determine whether a government official has exceeded the statute’s scope. The law does not support such a position.”

Although Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act has been litigated in multiple courts nationwide, including the Supreme Court, Rodriguez is the first judge to have reached a final decision on the merits.

Recommended

Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming at the Mouth Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Lee Gelernt from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) highlighted the significance of the ruling. “This is the first court to squarely rule on the fundamental question of whether a wartime authority can be used during peacetime and properly concluded it can not,” he told CNN.

The plaintiffs, three Venezuelans who were detained at El Valle Detention Center, denied any affiliation with the Tren de Aragua street gang. They argued that the president’s invocation of the act failed ot meet the statutory threshold of an “invasion” or “predatory incursion” by a “foreign nation or government.”

The judge pointed out that “The historical record renders clear that the President’s invocation of the AEA through the Proclamation exceeds the scope of the statute and is contrary to the plain, ordinary meaning of the statute’s terms.”

Rodriguez further insisted that the president’s proclamation lacked “sufficient factual statements” to justify using the Alien Enemies Act.

The Proclamation makes no reference to and in no manner suggests that a threat exists of an organized, armed group of individuals entering the United States at the direction of Venezuela to conquer the country or assume control over a portion of the nation.

The judge issued a permanent injunction prohibiting the Trump administration from using the act to deport illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

The Trump administration first came under scrutiny when it used the Alien Enemies Act to deport nearly 300 Venezuelans to El Salvador. The government claimed that at least some of these individuals were members of Tren de Aragua.

US District Judge James Boasberg formally issued an injunction against the move, but the planes were already in the air. The judge is expected to begin contempt proceedings against the White House for violating the court’s order. A federal appeals court recently placed a temporary block on the contempt proceedings.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming at the Mouth Jeff Charles
Trump Administration Eyes New Destination for Illegal Immigrants – and It's Not El Salvador Jeff Charles
Trump Issues Bombshell Threat to the World – and It Involves Iran Jeff Charles
Stephen Miller Takes a Flamethrower to the Child Mutilators Katie Pavlich
An Update on Dennis Prager Katie Pavlich
Sick: The Child Prostitution Fight That's Tearing California Democrats Apart Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming at the Mouth Jeff Charles
Advertisement