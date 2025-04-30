Trump Didn't Have to Humiliate '60 Minutes' Like This, but He Did It Anyway

President Donald Trump slammed CBS, Paramount, and the television show “60 Minutes” in a long post on Truth Social.

The president on Wednesday said his lawsuit against the three entities “is a true WINNER” and claimed they “cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena.”

Kamala Harris, during Early Voting and, immediately before Election Day, was asked a question, and gave an answer, that was so bad and incompetent that it would have cost her many of the Votes that she ended up getting. It was a disastrous answer! 60 Minutes and its corporate parents, in order that this not have a negative impact on her, removed and deleted Kamala’s entire answer, every word of it, and replaced it with a response that she gave later on to an entirely different question. The new answer was not good, but it didn’t show Gross Incompetence like the one that was removed by 60 Minutes.

The president added, “In other words, 60 Minutes perpetrated a Giant FRAUD against the American People, the Federal Elections Commission, and the Federal Communications System.”

Despite all of the above, and Paramount’s/CBS’/60 Minutes’ admittance to this crime and, with other similar corrupt removals of answers to questions, the Failing New York Times, which is Fake News both in writing and polling, claims that “people” said that the case is baseless. They don’t mean that, they just have a non curable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, possibly to the point where the Times’ interjection makes them liable for tortious interference, including in Elections, which we are intently studying.

“Nothing like this, the illegal creation of an answer for a Presidential Candidate, has ever been done before, they have to pay a price for it, and the Times should also be on the hook for their likely unlawful behavior. It is vital to hold these Liars and Fraudsters accountable!” Trump concluded.

The point of contention in Trump’s post is a heavily edited interview that 60 Minutes held with former Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic presidential nominee.

As reporter Catherine Herridge pointed out, “60 Minutes did then-VP Harris a favor in the edit room. Her lengthy, ‘word salad responses’ were heavily condensed into a final broadcast segment that felt succinct and presidential. I clocked one of Harris’ answers at over three minutes.”

I watched the full, unedited video of the Kamala Harris interview + reviewed the full transcript as well as the segment that aired on CBS News.



I would encourage everyone who cares about fact driven journalism to do the same.@60Minutes did then-VP Harris a favor in the edit… pic.twitter.com/dna0iRno0W — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) February 6, 2025

It seemed clear to anyone who isn’t a Democrat hack that 60 Minutes deliberately edited the video in a way that made Harris look less horrible as a candidate. Trump later filed a lawsuit against the network in late 2024.

Trump’s team alleges that the network sought to fraudulently conceal Harris’ apparent incompetence to influence the outcome of the 2024 election. CBS argues that editing interviews in this manner is a standard practice that the First Amendment protects. It claims it did not misrepresent the former vice president’s responses.

Trump first sought $10 million in damages, but later increased it to $20 million.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) became involved after a pro-Trump organization filed a complaint accusing CBS of violating the agency’s “news distortion” policy in the edited interview. The FCC is currently seeking public comments on the matter as it reviews the complaint.

Trump and Paramount recently agreed to mediation. Some CBS journalists have bristled at the idea that the president and CBS might come to a settlement, CNN reported.

Despite legal experts’ widespread assertion that CBS’ editorial judgment was protected by the First Amendment, The New York Times Thursday night reported that a settlement was in the works. That sparked outrage in CBS’ newsroom. “Trump’s lawsuit was a joke, but if we settle, we become the laughingstock,” a CBS correspondent said on condition of anonymity.

It’s hard to tell whether Trump’s lawsuit will succeed. The First Amendment presents a high hurdle to overcome. But none of this changes the reality that 60 Minutes clearly edited that interview to boost Harris’ chances of winning the election, proving for the millionth time that the legacy media is little more than the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.