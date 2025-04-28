Trump Roasts New York Times, Washington Post in Savage Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump savaged several legacy media outlets on Monday over polls showing that his approval ratings have declined significantly.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said pollster John McLaughlin “has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, … are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS.”

Advertisement

Trump argued that the news outlets “should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD” because “They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win.”

They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In a follow post, the president wrote, “We don’t have a Free and Fair “Press” in this Country anymore. We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS. IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD!”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In a post on X, McLaughlin indicated he was “getting inquires” about the negative polling. “Didn’t we win popular vote with 50%?”

Getting inquiries about NYTimes n ABC/WashPost polls about ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ approval ratings NYTimes has only 37% Trump 2024 voters ABC/WashPost only 34% Didn’t we win popular vote with 50%? ⁦⁦@DanScavino ⁦@JasonMiller⁩ ⁦⁦⁦⁦@StevenCheung47⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/6ikJPQKlev — John McLaughlin (@jmclghln) April 27, 2025

The results of several polls dropped on Monday showing a substantial decline in President Trump’s approval ratings. Reuters reported that the president’s rating dropped to 42 percent, its lowest point since he returned to office. The poll showed that a majority of respondents disagreed with his efforts to punish universities and his aggressive approach to immigration enforcement.

A New York Times/Siena College poll revealed that Trump’s approval rating fell to 45 percent. He experienced a sharp decline particularly among independent voters since taking office, according to the report. However, the president still maintains support among his Republican base. Independents and moderates indicated concerns about his sweeping tariffs.

Pew Research put Trump’s approval rating at 40 percent. A majority of respondents also opposed his tariffs, budget cuts, and reliance on executive orders. Republican respondents still supported his effort to end DEI policies while slashing government. However, support for his immigration agenda remained high.

It appears the primary concerns among those who participated in these polls were tariffs, immigration, the economy, and foreign policy.

Advertisement

Of course, it is normal for a president’s approval ratings to drop after they take office, so if these polls are accurate, it isn’t some earth-shattering revelation. For instance, Bill Clinton’s approval rating dropped to 49 percent when he was 100 days into his presidency in 1993.

Still, it is worth noting that these media outlets are not exactly friendly to the Trump administration, so it would make sense for them to skew the numbers a bit to convince the public that nobody is on board with his policies. A this point, these numbers amount to a whole lot of nothing on a sesame seed bun.