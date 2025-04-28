Tom Homan Gives an Update on Astonishing Border Numbers
Tipsheet

When Will the Media Learn That You Can't Do This Stuff With Trump

Matt Vespa
April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

No doubt, this will dominate the news cycle for a few days, maybe the week, as the liberal media needs something to attack the president. Donald Trump is supposedly in the throes of historically bad polling. It’s a lie. The media, to this day, doesn’t seem to get that they can’t poll Trump. They couldn’t in 2016; they were off again in 2020 and were still inaccurate in 2024. 

It's another liberal media psyop—don’t fall for it. These individuals cannot accurately poll Trump, partly because they have never encountered genuine Trump supporters in their surveys. The Trump vote regret is another media myth.

The coping continues, and it’s hilarious to watch.

