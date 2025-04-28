When Will the Media Learn That You Can't Do This Stuff With Trump

No doubt, this will dominate the news cycle for a few days, maybe the week, as the liberal media needs something to attack the president. Donald Trump is supposedly in the throes of historically bad polling. It’s a lie. The media, to this day, doesn’t seem to get that they can’t poll Trump. They couldn’t in 2016; they were off again in 2020 and were still inaccurate in 2024.

Advertisement

Donald Trump has the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years, with public pushback on many of his policies and extensive economic discontent, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/2Jzb9AZHQV — ABC News (@ABC) April 27, 2025

President Trump battered by brutal polls that show his approval sinking — including one revealing the lowest ratings since World War II https://t.co/jgLPWquxkw pic.twitter.com/vOgKofpyZy — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2025

It's another liberal media psyop—don’t fall for it. These individuals cannot accurately poll Trump, partly because they have never encountered genuine Trump supporters in their surveys. The Trump vote regret is another media myth.

Paragraph 1: Trump historically unpopular



Paragraph 3: Americans still trust Trump more than Democrats https://t.co/BtGAf6GMqZ pic.twitter.com/o4zGsNrW5X — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 27, 2025

The coordinated Democrat/Media Complex message for today:



"Trump's poll ratings are dropping."



REALITY:



If the election was held again today he would win the popular vote by an even bigger margin.



It's an information war, and you are the target. Don't fall for it. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 27, 2025

OK, here's the most important takeaway from all of my posts today:



TRUMP APPROVAL DROP IS A PSYOP



> His policies are popular and will remain popular.

> Biden was a failed president

> Trump is polling (mostly) like Obama — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 28, 2025

Let it be said that I, the honest pollster, will never avoid deleting a tweet and issuing a retraction.



My last tweet, which went strangely viral, was incorrect.



I forgot that the 56% rolled off Friday, and so actually Trump approval probably will go back up tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rb8jtk6r3z — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 28, 2025

The coping continues, and it’s hilarious to watch.