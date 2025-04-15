Trump Fulfills Another Campaign Promise for Holy Week
Salem Media Group Stock Soars More Than 120% After Landmark Trump Deal
Congress Launches Investigation Into Failed DNA Company
The Latest ICE Arrest Is Going to Trigger a Meltdown...If It Hasn't Already
Here Is Everything We Know About Suspected Arsonist Who Targeted Gov. Josh Shapiro
Trump Has an Idea About What to Do With Violent American Citizens
VIP
Anti-Gun Democrat Introduces Terrible Gun Ban Bill
Weak US R&D Incentives Are Driving American Innovation Offshore
VIP
Pam Bondi Fires Off on the So-Called ‘Maryland Man’ Who Got Deported
Trump White House Directs Congress to Defund NPR, PBS
VIP
Video: Horrible Person Says Horrible Thing in Support of Another Horrible Person
Scott Jennings Has a Message for Harvard Regarding Federal Funding
Will Trump Attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner?
After Administration Freezes Funding for Harvard, Trump Has a Suggestion on Their Tax...
Tipsheet

Your State Could Be Next—Here’s How Wealthy Foreigners Are Buying Policy Without Your Permission

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 15, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Several states are considering action to prevent foreign money from influencing elections – especially ballot measure campaigns.

This comes after a bombshell report revealed that foreign entities poured over $100 million to swing the results of ballot measure votes. This was especially prevalent in states like Missouri that were considering abortion policy, according to National Review.

Advertisement

In 2024, Missouri passed a ballot initiative that overturned a near-total abortion ban and made abortion legal in the state until the point of viability, thanks in part to millions of dollars in foreign funding.

Proponents of the measure far outspent their opponents, with more than $31 million spent on getting voters to support the ballot measure.

Before 2024, only eight states had laws preventing foreign money from being used to influence elections. Now, states like Missouri, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, and others are considering similar legislation.

At the crux of the matter is the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a left-wing initiative aimed at shaping policy at the state level. The $100 million was funneled through this organization to target various ballot measures.

Caitlyn Sutherland, Executive Director, Americans for Public Trust, discussed the issue during an appearance on Fox News. She noted that “this is not a hypothetical situation” and that her organization found that “over $100 million of foreign money has flown through the Sixteen Thirty Fund in these states across the country.”

They are working to implement some far-left and extremist public policies on issues related to abortion, election, election law, and other things across the country. Drug policy, they are trying to sidestep the legislative process and get the most extreme version of public policy possible.

Sutherland further argued that Democrats “know that their far-left agenda often cannot withstand the scrutiny of a typical legislative process, so they are sidestepping the legislative process, and they are getting these extreme public policy measures on the ballot, and they're using foreign dark money to do it.”

Recommended

The Latest ICE Arrest Is Going to Trigger a Meltdown...If It Hasn't Already Matt Vespa
Advertisement

She further stated that “foreign-backed funds came into Ohio last year that would have forced the state to gerrymander their congressional districts” and change “the way that the state conducted elections.”

The Sixteen Thirty Fund purports to “help changemakers maximize their impact by providing operational support that allows them to focus on advancing their core missions,” according to its website. The organization’s fund model identifies new projects (ballot initiatives or elections) and the sources funding to provide “support to help the project scale quickly and efficiently.”

A Washington Examiner report detailed how the Berger Action Fund transferred $34.4 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund between April 2023 and 2024. Under federal law, foreign entities cannot fund political candidates. But they can support 501(c)(4) organizations like Sixteen Thirty for ballot measures.

A shadowy organization that Republicans have long accused of laundering foreign money into the American electoral system poured tens of millions of dollars into liberal groups during the 2024 election, new tax filings show.

The Berger Action Fund, a public advocacy group founded by Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, transferred $34.4 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund between April 2023 and March 2024, alongside tens of millions more to other left-wing activists, nonprofit disclosures first shared with Politico show. Conservative activists have accused Wyss of using the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a major leftwing dark money group, as a vehicle to influence American policy with his foreign wealth through a loophole in campaign finance law.

Advertisement

So, Democrats have been seeking power through lawfare, the media, and the purse strings of old foreign billionaires. It makes considering what Sutherland pointed out: Progressives crumble like a fortune cookie when subject to even a modicum of scrutiny. Hopefully, more states will pass laws to prevent this, or the left will continue exploiting this loophole.  

Tags: ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest ICE Arrest Is Going to Trigger a Meltdown...If It Hasn't Already Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Has a Message for Harvard Regarding Federal Funding Rebecca Downs
Dem Senator Has a Lot to Say About Deported 'Maryland Man,' but Guess Who He's Been Silent On Rebecca Downs
After Administration Freezes Funding for Harvard, Trump Has a Suggestion on Their Tax Status Rebecca Downs
You Won't Believe the Horrifying Reason This Florida Teacher Was Fired Madeline Leesman
Feds Arrest Man for Threatening to Assassinate Tulsi Gabbard and Her Husband Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Latest ICE Arrest Is Going to Trigger a Meltdown...If It Hasn't Already Matt Vespa
Advertisement