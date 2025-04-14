Trump Goes Off on 'Crooked' Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky Over Ukraine War

President Donald Trump sounded off on the current situation in Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

In a post on Truth Social, the president criticized former President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for their handling of the conflict.

“The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening,” Trump wrote.

Trump further pointed out that he “HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR,” but that he is “WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP.”

If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened. President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!

Meanwhile, the situation in Ukraine remains bleak, especially after a Russian airstrike killed at least 34 Ukrainians.

During an interview on “60 Minutes,” Zelensky cautioned that the continuing Russian invasion could trigger a global war if the West becomes ambivalent. “If we do not stand fir, he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) will advance further,” he said.

Zelensky criticized Trump for engaging in negotiations with the Kremlin while leaving Ukraine out of the discussions. “President Trump, being a strong president of a strong country, must be on Ukraine’s side,” he argued, asking Trump to visit Ukraine to witness the damage Russia has inflicted. “Come, look, and then let’s move with a plan on how to finish the war. You will understand with whom you have a deal,” he added.

“Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine is not worthy of President Trump's presence. Zelensky can get fucked entirely with demanding that POTUS visit his shithole country in order to strike a peace deal.



We all know damn well he's trying to put him in harms way. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) April 14, 2025

Zelensky lashed out at Putin, saying he “never wanted an end to the war” and that he “never wanted us to be independent.” He insisted that this conflict could “escalate into world war three if Putin is not stopped.”

The Ukrainian president further stated that US government officials were being duped by Russian disinformation efforts. This was a response to Vice President JD Vance’s comments “somehow justifying” Russia’s invasion. “I believe, sadly, Russian narratives are prevailing in the US,” he said, “this speaks to the enormous influence of Russia’s information policy on America, on US politics and US politicians.”