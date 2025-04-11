Plane Crashes Into Busy Highway, Killing Three and Injuring One

Three people were killed and one injured after a small plane crashed near a major interstate highway in South Florida on Friday morning.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident.

From The Associated Press:

Boca Raton Fire Rescue assistant chief Michael LaSalle said the plane crash that killed all three people on board emitted a fireball when it hit the ground, injuring a person in a nearby car. LaSalle said several roads near the Boca Raton Airport will remain closed near Interstate 95. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Cessna 310 with three people on board. It went down about 10:20 a.m. after departing from Boca Raton Airport bound for Tallahassee, the FAA said in an email. Fire officials told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the aircraft appeared to have pushed a car onto the railroad tracks, leading to the tracks’ closure.

A witness told reported that he saw the crash while stopped at a red light. “We’re just sitting there, and I see the palm trees start catching on fire.”

The plane was reported as a Cessna 310 that pushed a car into a tree during the crash. The driver was injured in the collision. Boca News Now reported that “the plane was circling for several minutes before crashing near Boca Raton airport.” The plane was headed for Tallahassee airport. The pilot reported a mechanical problem shortly before the crash.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the crash. A giant cloud of black smoke can be seen rising from the wreckage. Footage captured by a doorbell camera clearly shows the plane crash into the vehicle as it drove down the road.

Plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida, and sadly, all three aboard have perished.



The plane reportedly had “mechanical issues.”



Plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida, and sadly, all three aboard have perished.

The plane reportedly had "mechanical issues."

RIP to the victims

Crazy scene here in South Florida. Friend of mine was on the scene just moments after the plane crash in Boca Raton pic.twitter.com/eJBAK1QMIK — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 11, 2025

ANOTHER plane has crashed - this time in in Boca Raton, Florida.



The plane was a Cessna 310R with a passenger capacity of 4-6 people - it was seen circling the airport possibly burning fuel before the crash.

pic.twitter.com/FBl5YzUf67 — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) April 11, 2025

🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

More Video from the plane that crashed killing all three people aboard in Boca Raton, Florida. On the flight radar it looked like he was having mechanical problems just after takeoff.



The plane was a Cessna 310R

There’s a massive fire and police response.… pic.twitter.com/KWOlRlZGBB — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) April 11, 2025

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer issued a statement expressing his condolences and explaining that the crash is being investigated. “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community. At this time, details are still emerging, and we are working closely with emergency responders and authorities,” he said.