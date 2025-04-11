VIP
China Finally Gets Its Due
I'm Not Ready to Become a 'Panican' Yet
President Trump Has China Dangling Over a Massive Tariff Cliff
This State Might Regret Forcing Males Into Women's Sports After Education Secretary's Anno...
More Law Firms Strike Deals With Trump to Avoid Punitive Executive Orders
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Immigrants From These Four Nation...
When the Military Goes Rogue
Colorado's 'Libertarian' Governor Signs Massive Gun Control Measure
MTG's 'Special Interest Aliens' Bill Deserves Democrat Support
Senate Sends Sen. Cruz's Pro-American Consumer Resolution to Trump's Desk
NRCC Starts Ad Campaign Against 'Vulnerable' House Dems
Yikes! Did You See How Hakeem Jeffries Spoke About the House Budget Bill...
After Trump Tariff Pledge, Swiss Pharma Company Announces $23 Billion Investment in US
Exclusive: Senate Majority Leader John Thune on the Trump Agenda, Tariffs, TikTok
Plane Crashes Into Busy Highway, Killing Three and Injuring One

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 11, 2025 1:54 PM
AP Photo/Julie Walker

Three people were killed and one injured after a small plane crashed near a major interstate highway in South Florida on Friday morning.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident.

From The Associated Press:

Boca Raton Fire Rescue assistant chief Michael LaSalle said the plane crash that killed all three people on board emitted a fireball when it hit the ground, injuring a person in a nearby car. LaSalle said several roads near the Boca Raton Airport will remain closed near Interstate 95.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Cessna 310 with three people on board. It went down about 10:20 a.m. after departing from Boca Raton Airport bound for Tallahassee, the FAA said in an email.

Fire officials told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the aircraft appeared to have pushed a car onto the railroad tracks, leading to the tracks’ closure.

A witness told reported that he saw the crash while stopped at a red light. “We’re just sitting there, and I see the palm trees start catching on fire.”

The plane was reported as a Cessna 310 that pushed a car into a tree during the crash. The driver was injured in the collision. Boca News Now reported that “the plane was circling for several minutes before crashing near Boca Raton airport.” The plane was headed for Tallahassee airport. The pilot reported a mechanical problem shortly before the crash.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the crash. A giant cloud of black smoke can be seen rising from the wreckage. Footage captured by a doorbell camera clearly shows the plane crash into the vehicle as it drove down the road.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer issued a statement expressing his condolences and explaining that the crash is being investigated. “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community. At this time, details are still emerging, and we are working closely with emergency responders and authorities,” he said.

