DHS Has a Message for Migrants Using the CBP One App

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly urging asylum seekers who came into the United States using the CBP One app to self-deport.

This comes after the Trump administration revoked the legal status of individuals who entered the country under the Biden administration.

Advertisement

A DHS spokesperson said, “Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security” according to The New York Post.

The CBP One smartphone app launched in January 2023 and through December 2024 was used to admit more than 936,500 people claiming persecution in their homelands, according to DHS data. Users were granted permission to live and work for two years in the US as they awaited the outcome of often backlogged local immigration proceedings. “Formal termination notices have been issued, and affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App. Those who refuse will be found, removed, and permanently barred from reentry,” the DHS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further claimed “The Biden Administration abused the parole authority to allow millions of illegal aliens into the US which further fueld the worst border crisis in US history.”

The CBS One app was developed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2020. Its purpose was to streamline the immigration process for asylum seekers and others who sought to enter the United States. The app’s services expanded under the Biden administration in 2023 to allow migrants to schedule appointments at ports of entry to have their asylum claims processed.

Nearly one million people had used the app by January 2025. However, the Trump administration ended this practice shortly after taking office. The app was replaced by CBP Home in March. This app helps migrants self-deport. From The Associated Press:

More than 900,000 people were allowed in the country using the CBP One app since January 2023. They were generally allowed to remain in the United States for two years with authorization to work under a presidential authority called parole. “Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” the Department of Homeland Security media affairs unit said in response to questions. Authorities confirmed termination notices were sent to CBP One beneficiaries but did not say how many. They were urged to voluntary self-deport using the same app they entered on, which has been renamed CBP Home.

Border crossings have declined significantly under Trump’s second term. Daily encounters at the southern border plummeted to just under 600 by late January. This is a sharp contrast to the 1,200 to 1,400 recorded encounters in the last days of the Biden administration. This has been dubbed, “The Trump Effect.”

Advertisement

There has been a massive 93% decrease in border crossings since Donald Trump took office.



NINETY-THREE percent in EIGHT DAYS... pic.twitter.com/0QrxASiC9d — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 29, 2025

Even before he took office, there were fewer migrants and illegal immigrants attempting to gain entry into the United States. Crossing dropped from 250,000 in December 2023 to 46,000 in November 2024, shortly after Trump won the election.