Pam Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lawsuit

Remember when race-baiting Democrats tried to exploit Black Americans to fight against election integrity laws that several red states passed in the aftermath of the 2020 election? The Justice Department, under former President Joe Biden, filed a lawsuit against Georgia over Senate Bill 202, claiming that it would suppress Black votes in the state. Now, that lawsuit has been dismissed, thanks to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The attorney general on Monday announced that she had instructed the DOJ to dismiss the frivolous legal action. She argued, “Contrary to the Biden Administration’s false claims of suppression, Black voter turnout actually increased under SB 202.”

SB 202, also known as the Election Integrity Act of 2021, sought to address concerns about irregularities in the 2020 election. It introduced several measures, such as voter identification requirements for absentee voting, limits on ballot drop boxes, and a decrease in the time frame for requesting absentee ballots.

Lawmakers in other red states passed similar laws, which elicited a national outcry from the left. Democrats, including Biden, labeled the new laws as “Jim Crow 2.0” because they love downplaying the historical mistreatment of Black Americans to advance their agenda.

Biden’s Justice Department announced the lawsuit against Georgia in June 2021.

The U.S. Justice Department announced today that it filed a lawsuit against the State of Georgia, the Georgia Secretary of State, and the Georgia State Election Board over recent voting procedures adopted by Georgia Senate Bill 202, which was signed into law in March 2021. The United States’ complaint challenges provisions of Senate Bill 202 under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. “The right of all eligible citizens to vote is the central pillar of our democracy, the right from which all other rights ultimately flow,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland “This lawsuit is the first step of many we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote; that all lawful votes are counted; and that every voter has access to accurate information.”

The lawsuit “contends that several provisions of Senate Bill 202 were adopted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right to vote on account of race” and that the supposed “discriminatory effect of these laws—particularly on Black voters—was known to lawmakers.”

Yet, as Bondi pointed out, Black voter turnout in Georgia actually increased after the law went into effect, according to The Atlanta Voice. A record number of Black voters showed up at the polls in the 2024 election, suggesting that the state’s lawmakers are about as effective at suppressing Black votes as Biden is at climbing stairs.

So much for Jim Crow 2.0, right?

“The Department of Justice is done with this disgrace,” Acting Associated Attorney General Chad Mizelle said. “There is nothing racist about protecting elections – baseless claims of Jim Crow-style discrimination are the real insult.”

He’s right. It’s not only insulting to the state of Georgia, but also to its Black voters. The notion that these laws would prevent Black voters from casting their ballots has always been an example of the racist attitudes prevalent on the left – they contend that Black folks can’t figure out how to obtain identification or cast absentee ballots. Yet, the 2024 election showed that perhaps they can figure this stuff out on their own, after all.