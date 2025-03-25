Federal Employees Are Looking for New Jobs As the DOGE Chainsaw Nears

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appears to be doing its job quite effectively. Federal workers in the departments that DOGE is targeting for cutbacks have been increasingly looking for new jobs.

Advertisement

Axios reported that job applications from federal employees in these agencies have “surged” as DOGE continues its effort to streamline government operations while eliminating waste.

Job applications from federal workers inside DOGE-targeted agencies have surged this year, according to data out Tuesday morning from Indeed, the jobs site. Why it matters: This is a highly educated bunch, spread around the country — and they're entering the job market at a time when hiring for those with advanced degrees has stalled out. The big picture: The precise number of federal workers who will end up unemployed isn't known — some firings are tied up in court. It's still unclear what the broader impact on the economy could look like. There was a decline of 10,000 federal government jobs in February, per the jobs report. But more cuts are coming.

Of particular interest is the increase in job applications being sent by those working for USAID, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the USDA. “Applications from workers at these agencies spiked more than 75% above 2022 levels in February,” Axios reported.

Searches for jobs related to horticulture have seen a significant spike, according to Indeed. Axios noted this is likely because of the layoffs at the USDA.

DOGE has been at the center of controversy from the moment it was announced before President Donald Trump took office. The fact that it is headed by Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has become the left’s second most feared boogeyman, has only added more fuel to the fire.

Speaking of fires, crazed leftist activists have been trying to attack Musk by vandalizing Tesla vehicles and storerooms. In some cases, they have physically assaulted those driving the cars. Just recently, law enforcement found two “incendiary” devices at a Tesla storeroom in Austin, Texas.

The devices were “determined to be incendiary” and were taken by police without incident, APD said. The APD bomb squad was called in to investigate the devices, which were determined to be incendiary. The authorities took the items without incident.

The leftist outrage has grown so hot that Democrats have launched a movement called “Tesla Takedown,” which aims to harm Musk by damaging Tesla’s profits.

Democrats also began a lawfare campaign against the agency starting on Trump’s first day in office. They have filed a series of lawsuits against DOGE, challenging the layoffs and efforts to access data from the IRS and other federal agencies in need of some spring cleaning.

Advertisement

Now, DOGE has set its sights on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) according to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr. says Elon Musk & DOGE are now inside the Department of HHS, exposing & eliminating massive fraud.



"We've identified extraordinary waste in my department and HHS. The expenditures, and the budget of HHS during the Biden administration went up by 38%, the employees went up… pic.twitter.com/y4dJayTN9M — George (@BehizyTweets) March 24, 2025

It appears that many federal workers have seen the proverbial writing on the wall and are acting accordingly. This is because DOGE is doing what it set out to do.