Supreme Court Chief Justice Had This to Say About Trump's Calls for Impeaching a Federal Judge

Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts issued a statement excoriating President Donald Trump and his allies for calling for the impeachment of judges who have ruled against his policies.

The most recent example occurred when Trump, in a post on Truth Social, criticized U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who issued a temporary restraining order against the administration to stop the deportations of Venezuelan illegal immigrants, many of whom are suspected members of the Tren de Aragua street gang.

This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President - He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

In a statement, Roberts noted that “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), shortly after Roberts’ statement was released, announced that he introduced Articles of Impeachment against Boasberg, claiming “He is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and should be removed from office.”

🚨 I just introduced Articles of Impeachment against radical activist Judge James Boasberg.



He is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/MO6UjQ6wBb — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 18, 2025

The articles claim Boasberg, “in violation of his oath of office, did knowingly and willfully use his judicial position to advance political gain while interfering with the President’s constitutional prerogatives and enforcement of the rule of law.”

Trump invoked the rarely-used Alien Enemies Act, which grants the president the authority to detain or deport immigrants who come from countries that are at war with the United States without due process or judicial proceedings. Critics argue that this legislation does not apply given that the U.S. is not at war with Venezuela.

However, Gill’s filing argues that the law “commits to the President’s sole and unreviewable discretion the authority to invoke the provisions of the Act, including the power to determine whether an invasion has taken place.”

The articles further insist that the judge “has done exactly what the Supreme Court commands not be done and has illegitimately tried to substitute his own judgment for that of the elected President of the United States, thereby usurping the role of the Executive and unilaterally taking upon himself the power and authority of the President.”

Regardless of whether the judge’s ruling was appropriate, it is unlikely that an impeachment effort would produce a favorable outcome for Trump and his allies. While impeaching a federal judge only requires a simple majority vote in the House, it would require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate. Republicans simply do not have the numbers needed to push this through.

It is highly unlikely that any Democratic senators will vote to impeach Judge Boasberg. In fact, it is not even clear that enough Republicans would support the effort either. If this battle is going to be won, it will be in the courts, not Congress.