Crazed Arsonist Targets Another Tesla Facility

Multiple vehicles at a Tesla collision center in Las Vegas, Nevada, have been set ablaze in the latest of a string of acts of vandalism against the company’s cars.

Advertisement

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) explained that the fires were set on Tuesday morning, according to KSNV. The fires were reported around 2:45 a.m.

"LVMPD Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property," police wrote in an email to the news outlet.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The police department is currently investigating the matter. No suspects have been named as of this writing.

BREAKING:



🇺🇸 MANY TESLA VEHICLES WERE

SET ON FIRE BY AN INDIVIDUAL AS

TARGETED ATTACK AT LAS VEGAS

SERVICE CENTER.



ELON MUSK IS EXPOSING ELITES

AND THEY ARE PANICKING. pic.twitter.com/bQcLMLpAUI — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) March 18, 2025

There have been several similar attacks against Tesla over recent weeks, with leftist agitators spray painting swastikas on its vehicles and setting them on fire. It is believed that this is a violent backlash against Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has aligned himself with President Donald Trump while heading up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

San Jose Police recently arrested a man for keying a Tesla vehicle. He is being charged for felony vandalism.

🚨 #BREAKING: San Jose Police just announced they have ARRESTED the man who went viral for keying a Tesla, charging him with FELONY VANDALISM



FAFO! 🔥



SJPD’s Chief said “this senseless crime and its subsequent consequences should serve as a clear reminder: no matter one's… pic.twitter.com/DAUYUByjVu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 18, 2025

There have been plenty more incidents, as documented by Townhall’s Mia Cathell.

In Tigard, Oregon, near Portland, a Tesla showroom was shot up again on Thursday around 4:15 a.m., sustaining more than a dozen rounds in this incident. Showroom windows and cars were hit with gunfire. On March 6, one bullet went through an office wall and into a computer monitor. In Seattle, four Cybertrucks burned overnight on Sunday. Footage from a Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) traffic camera shows the moment the Tesla cars went up in flames.

UPDATE: Tesla fire investigation is now in the hands of Seattle Police and the ATF. So far none of the agencies are calling it arson. I also noticed a suspicious opening in the fence. But it's unclear if it was there before or after this incident. @elonmusk https://t.co/2G7gu19UQa pic.twitter.com/40lQaTNJun — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 11, 2025

The only thing surprising about this development is that these attacks didn’t start sooner. Musk has been the left’s public enemy number two, second only to Trump. Democrats and their comrades in the activist media have been smearing him ever since he bought Twitter, now known as X.

But now that Musk is in a position of power, Democrats are even more terrified, which explains these outbursts. Unfortunately, this will likely continue to happen until law enforcement is able to apprehend the individuals carrying out these acts.