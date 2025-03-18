These Hospitals Want to Know If Parents' Newborns Identify As Transgender

In the latest episode of “This Is Why Trump Won,” New Jersey hospitals are asking parents of newborns about the sexual and gender orientation of the child to which they just gave birth.

No, this is not satire.

The New York Post reported that hospitals are giving questionnaires to new mothers asking a series of bizarre questions.

Inspira Health’s “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Questionnaire” requires new parents to “identify” their babies as either “Male, Female, Transgender, Gender Queer,” or “Additional gender category.” It further asks parents to select the word that best describes their infant: “Lesbian or gay, Straight or heterosexual, Self-described, Questioning/Unsure.” The healthcare system — which operates four hospitals, two cancer centers, and eight health centers throughout South Jersey — created the form last year to comply with a newly-enacted Garden State law that required health care providers “to collect race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identity in a culturally competent and sensitive manner.”

If you are wondering how a baby can identify as “lesbian or gay,” it is because you happen to be sane.

Congratulations.

But as you can imagine, parents are not too happy about receiving this questionnaire – especially right after giving birth.

One mother told The Post that the form “is completely crazy, and anyone who would dictate a baby’s sexual orientation probably has an agenda.”

Another mom said, “Identifying my baby as gay on Day 1 is insane.”

New Jersey State Sen. Holly Schepisi also chimed in.

New Jersey State Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-Bergen) told The Post, “The entire thing lacks such common sense, and serves no purpose whatsoever. “As a mom myself, I know you’re exhausted after giving birth, you’ve got a crying newborn and you’re trying to figure out how to feed it. To be handed that sort of form in the midst of all that has no medical value, it makes no sense.”

Schepisi announced earlier this month that she plans to introduce legislation that would bar hospitals from collecting this type of information from mothers.

“Mandating that parents identify the sexual orientation and gender identity of their newborn child is an absurd waste of medical professionals' time and resources,” the lawmaker argued. “This form serves no practical medical purpose for the care of a newborn baby. My legislation would rescind this ridiculous mandate passed by Trenton Democrats."

Imagine what could possibly have gone through the minds of the individuals who created this questionnaire. What could have made them believe it’s a good idea to ask mothers about their children’s sexual orientation and gender identity? It’s like asking a new parent whether their baby will grow up to be a police officer or a lawyer.

Yet, these people’s minds are so clouded by progressive ideology that they do not realize this whole thing makes about as much sense as deep-sea diving with only a snorkel. The spread of this ideology must continue to be exposed. This story shows that these people are dead set on pushing their backward views on gender on the rest of us, and they will continue doing so as long as there aren’t enough people fighting back.