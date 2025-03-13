This State Mental Health Advisory Board Member Identifies As a Turtle and I Have Questions

This is going to be a shell of a story.

A member of Oregon’s Health Authority (OHA), an advisory board that deals with mental health policy, identified as a turtle during a recent state panel meeting.

J.D. Holt, who also goes by “J.D. Terrapin” on Facebook, opened her remarks by saying, “Hello everybody, it's JD. I use they, them and turtle for my pronouns. I'm in the Springfield-Eugene area and I get to be part of the council.”

No seriously, I’m not making that up. It really happened.

See? It’s on video.

The council was appointed by OHA Director Sejal Hathi and was created to consult with Oregon’s government on mental health policies, according to The Daily Mail.

Apparently, Holt is not the only one who identifies as a shelled reptile. The Daily Mail noted that others also identify as “turtlegender” which refers to a person who feels a deep connection to turtles.

According to Gender Wiki, which is a thing for some reason, turtlegender “is a xenogender identity in which one feels a gendered connection to turtles. One may feel their gender is replaced by a 'turtle,' or their gender is best described with the use of turtles.”

Naturally, the video, which has been circulating on social media, garnered a series of baffled reactions.

However, not everyone was making fun of Holt. At least one user argued that pretending to be a turtle “is not inherently negative or harmful” and that it “reflects a personal expression of identity within the broader spectrum of non-binary and xenogender identities, often embraced as a valid part of human diversity and inclusivity.”

But I have some questions.

For starters, what does identifying as a turtle have to do with gender pronouns? Turtles are both male and female. Does Holt believe she is a female or male turtle? Or maybe a non-binary turtle? We absolutely must know.

The other question is why she chose a turtle in the first place. Don’t get me wrong, turtles are cute. But couldn’t she have gone with something a little cooler? If it were me, I’d choose an owl, or a tiger, or something awesome. Either way, this is one of many stories showing just how insane Oregon’s government has become.