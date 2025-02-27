Student Who Sued College Over Trans-Identified Athletes Forced Off Campus

A former volleyball player at San Jose State University has been forced to take classes online due to constant harassment and threats after she sued the school over being forced to share spaces a trans-identified male.

Brooke Slusser told Fox News Digital that she no longer felt safe attending classes in person because of how other students were treating her after she filed the lawsuit.

Slusser, who is currently suing the school over her alleged experience with former transgender teammate Blaire Fleming, told Fox News Digital that she and her family made the decision because she did not feel safe on the Bay Area campus anymore. "I would just be walking, and I'd have people say things to me, like I had one girl just scream ‘f--- you!’ to me," Slusser said. "I was in the elevator one time at my apartment, and some girls, as they were walking out, were like, ‘Oh, that’s the girl; you should have slapped her when you had the chance,' so those types of things happened. "I literally just didn't feel safe. Anytime I left the house, I felt like people were just like staring at me, I felt like I had to watch my back whenever I was on campus."

Slusser joined a lawsuit filed by former college swimmer Riley Gaines against the NCAA, alleging that the SJSU concealed the birth sex of the trans-identified athlete. Slusser later filed her own lawsuit against the school.

The controversy centers on Blair Fleming, a biological male who had been playing in women’s volleyball.

The San Jose State volleyball player is enraging women’s rights groups after Fleming helped propel the San Jose State women's volleyball team to the Mountain West Volleyball Championship finals. He has absolutely played a significant role in propelling the team to advance, thanks to his spiking skills and large stature. However, the team didn’t even have to compete for the last game as Boise State, among others, forfeited twice against the San Jose team during the regular season in protest of the transgender player. This resulted in seven conference wins for San Jose State. However, despite Jose State being 12-5 in the conference, six of those are forfeited wins by other teams. On Saturday, three Colorado State women’s volleyball players took a knee during the national anthem— for the second time. Colorado State head coach Emily Kohan suggested the girls were kneeling because of the Black Lives Movement— and not because of the 6-foot-1 transgender biological male athlete they were forced to compete against.

This scenario has played out on college campuses across the nation, with female athletes being forced to compete against biological men. Progressives have sought to use governmental and societal pressure to compel people to embrace gender ideology in sports and other institutions.

The warped ideology has created an environment in which many are afraid to speak out of fear of being labeled a bigot. Nevertheless, many have pushed back publicly against this campaign. The issue featured prominently in the 2024 presidential election and contributed to Democrats’ losses. Still, the hard left is pushing this agenda. But with a new administration in the White House, the tide may be turning.