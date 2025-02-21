Jemele Hill and Her Comrades are Big Mad at What Donald Trump Did for Black History Month

Democrats are furious at President Donald Trump for holding an event to honor Black History Month at the White House.

This is especially true of podcaster Jemele Hill, who slammed the event during an appearance on CNN.

Advertisement

Hill referenced Trump’s complimentary comments on boxer Muhammad Ali and NBC legend Kobe Bryant, noting that he will honor them with statues in the National Garden of American Heroes. “It just seems a little hypocritical that you would be doing everything in your power to outlaw the teachings of what, say, a Muhammad Ali stood for.”

Are you going to tell people that he stood against war, that he stood against these very progressive civil rights issues? That doesn't seem to be the part of it. What I noticed there from that clip is that he had to read letter by letter about what these people, what these great Americans have done in terms of progress for our country because it's not something he's familiar with and not something that is natural for him. So, I considered this to be an insult, a slap in the face.

Hill further stated that Trump what Trump “has stood for and done in the last decade or so has been a complete rejection of what Black history is.”

The podcaster wasn’t the only one who whined about Trump holding a Black History Month event. CNN published a piece taking issue with Trump’s crusade against DEI and his recent firing of CQ Brown, a Black man who previously served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

But the celebration itself, featuring a cameo by Tiger Woods, was at odds with much of what Trump and his government have done in one month of his second term. As the event took place, CNN was reporting that CQ Brown, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and a Black man, is on a list of generals the Trump administration could soon fire – in part for their advocacy of diversity in the ranks. “Diversity” is now a dirty word in the US government, Civil Rights-era equal employment opportunity initiatives have been rescinded, and some of the first of thousands of federal workers to be fired were those working to make the government look like the rest of the country. There are questions about how Trump’s effort to ban “radical indoctrination” in American schools will affect instruction on subjects like African American history. At Thursday’s Black History reception, he dissed the 1619 Project, the New York Times’ effort to reframe US history around the stain of slavery.

The New York Times also chimed in, slamming the president for “eviscerating federal programs aimed at combating inequality in America.”

Mr. Trump may have praised the contributions of Black Americans on Thursday, but he has spent the weeks since his inauguration eviscerating federal programs aimed at combating inequality in America. He has suggested that efforts spurred by the civil rights movement had made victims out of white people. He blamed a deadly plane crash over the Potomac River on diversity programs in the Federal Aviation Administration. On Thursday, Mr. Trump tried to show appreciation to the Black community by extolling those he sees as representative of Black American progress.

The article also complained that the president “made little reference to issues that have historically plagued the Black community, such as elevated poverty rates, the wage and wealth gap between Black and white Americans, and gun violence.”

Political commentator and Democratic shill Roland Martin mocked Black Americans who attended the celebration, referring to them as “The Help.”

While addressing the audience, Trump lauded several Black historical figures such as Booker T. Washington, Harriet Tubman, and others. He announced that each of these individuals would be honored with statues in the garden.

There are a few issues with the arguments Democrats are making. For starters, they insist on pretending that DEI was designed to help Black people.

It wasn’t.

DEI overwhelmingly benefits White women more than any other group. So, why are folks like Hill fighting for White women to receive more benefits while pretending to champion Black Americans?

Advertisement

It is almost as if these people don’t mean what they say, is it not?

The other issue is the utter hypocrisy on display here. If Trump had decided against holding a Black History Month celebration and honor Black heroes, these same people would be whining about it. The issue is that the only interest these people have when it comes to Black Americans is exploiting them for political purposes. As I have often pointed out, these folks are not about Black empowerment – they are about Democrat empowerment.