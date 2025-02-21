VIP
What Democrats Really Meant About 'Saving Democracy'
VIP
The CPAC Chainsaw
Jemele Hill and Her Comrades are Big Mad at What Donald Trump Did...
Chicago's Taxpayer Shelled Out Over $100 Million for Police Misconduct Lawsuits
RIP to the Most Decorated K-9 in White House History
The Obamacare Expansion Experiment Has Failed. Congress Must Fix It.
There’s Been an Update Regarding This Biden-Era Abortion Lawsuit
VIP
How Did the Squad Members React to the Death of the Bibas Children?...
Here's What Trump Had to Say to Maine Gov. About Her Failure to...
VIP
You Won't Believe How Many U.S. Adults Identify As LGBTQ+
Here's How the Bibas Children Were Murdered
The USAID Nightmare Continues
Advice to Israel: 'It's Time to Unleash Hell'
Democrats Continue to Double Down After Schumer, Garcia Receive Letters From DOJ Over...
Tipsheet

Here's How Trump Honored African Americans for Black History Month

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 21, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald Trump on Thursday held an event at the White House commemorating Black History Month.

The event was attended by golfer Tiger Woods, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and other high-profile Black Americans.

Advertisement

While addressing an audience of Black supporters, the president explained that the event was intended to “pay tribute to the generations of Black legends, champions, warriors that helped drive our country forward.”

“The last administration tried to reduce all of American history to a single year, 1619, but under our administration, we honor the indispensable role Black Americans have always played in the immortal cause of another date: 1776,” Trump continued.

Trump told the story of Prince Estabrook, slave who became the first Black soldier to fight in the Revolutionary war.

The president also praised Black historical figures such as Booker T. Washington, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, and Kobe Bryant. He announced that each of these individuals would be honored with a statue in the new National Garden of American Heroes.

Trump explained that his administration “made tribute to these heroes and so many others, but not simply because they’re Black heroes, but also because they are truly American heroes who inspire all of us very much.”

Recommended

The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Advertisement

The president also acknowledged that “one of the big reasons I’m president is because of the Black vote.”

On January 31, President Trump issued a proclamation celebrating the beginning of Black History Month.

Throughout our history, black Americans have been among our country’s most consequential leaders, shaping the cultural and political destiny of our Nation in profound ways.   American heroes such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Thomas Sowell, Justice Clarence Thomas, and countless others represent what is best in America and her citizens.  Their achievements, which have monumentally advanced the tradition of equality under the law in our great country, continue to serve as an inspiration for all Americans.  We will also never forget the achievements of American greats like Tiger Woods, who have pushed the boundaries of excellence in their respective fields, paving the way for others to follow.

Advertisement

President Trump won about 20 percent of the Black vote in the 2024 election, according to AP VoteCast. This represents the highest percentage a Republican presidential candidate has received since Gerald Ford, who won 15 percent.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Here's How the Bibas Children Were Murdered Rebecca Downs
Jemele Hill and Her Comrades are Big Mad at What Donald Trump Did for Black History Month Jeff Charles
Here's What Trump Had to Say to Maine Gov. About Her Failure to Comply With Protecting Girls' Sports Rebecca Downs
Bondi Starts Clearing Out ATF Katie Pavlich
Advice to Israel: 'It's Time to Unleash Hell' Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Advertisement