Here's How Trump Honored African Americans for Black History Month

President Donald Trump on Thursday held an event at the White House commemorating Black History Month.

The event was attended by golfer Tiger Woods, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and other high-profile Black Americans.

Advertisement

While addressing an audience of Black supporters, the president explained that the event was intended to “pay tribute to the generations of Black legends, champions, warriors that helped drive our country forward.”

“The last administration tried to reduce all of American history to a single year, 1619, but under our administration, we honor the indispensable role Black Americans have always played in the immortal cause of another date: 1776,” Trump continued.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump told the story of Prince Estabrook, slave who became the first Black soldier to fight in the Revolutionary war.

Black Excellence at the White House 🖤 pic.twitter.com/I8SHkfLK3u — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) February 20, 2025

The president also praised Black historical figures such as Booker T. Washington, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, and Kobe Bryant. He announced that each of these individuals would be honored with a statue in the new National Garden of American Heroes.

Trump explained that his administration “made tribute to these heroes and so many others, but not simply because they’re Black heroes, but also because they are truly American heroes who inspire all of us very much.”

The president also acknowledged that “one of the big reasons I’m president is because of the Black vote.”

🚨 PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: One of the big reasons I'm president is because of the black vote. I always appreciate it. It's Black History Month. We love you all. pic.twitter.com/l6GJeRfSGW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 20, 2025

On January 31, President Trump issued a proclamation celebrating the beginning of Black History Month.

Throughout our history, black Americans have been among our country’s most consequential leaders, shaping the cultural and political destiny of our Nation in profound ways. American heroes such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Thomas Sowell, Justice Clarence Thomas, and countless others represent what is best in America and her citizens. Their achievements, which have monumentally advanced the tradition of equality under the law in our great country, continue to serve as an inspiration for all Americans. We will also never forget the achievements of American greats like Tiger Woods, who have pushed the boundaries of excellence in their respective fields, paving the way for others to follow.

Advertisement

“It’s currently Black History Month, and CNN nor MSNBC are even reporting that Donald Trump is hosting a bunch of black intellectuals and black enlightenment. He’s actually throwing a whole event at the White House right now..”



This is why we are the media now 🔥👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Sw0l8ZD6Nf — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) February 21, 2025

President Trump won about 20 percent of the Black vote in the 2024 election, according to AP VoteCast. This represents the highest percentage a Republican presidential candidate has received since Gerald Ford, who won 15 percent.