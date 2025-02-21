New York Correctional Officers Charged in Beating Death of Robert Brooks

Ten New York prison guards have been indicted for the December 9 killing of inmate Robert Brooks after video footage showed them viciously beating him while he was waiting to be transferred to another facility.

Six of the officers are facing charges of second-degree murder, while three others are looking at manslaughter charges. The tenth is being charged for tampering with evidence.

Each of the officers have plead not guilty to the charges. Six of the correctional officers were released on a $250,000 bond.

Earlier this month, an autopsy determined that Brooks had died from homicide related to the beating. Bodycam footage showed the assault on the 43-year-old inmate. It went viral on social media, eliciting outrage. Officers can be seen punching and kicking Brooks in his face, torso, and genitals as he sat on a hospital chair. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The indictment stated that the officers “created a grave risk of death to another person, and thereby caused the death of Robert Brooks,” according to ABC News.

The deposition detailed that two sergeants and a nurse watched the attack and neglected to intervene. They were among the 14 prison staffers whom New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered to be terminated by the state. The indictment Thursday said Brooks was allegedly assaulted on two occasions when he arrived at the infirmary by Anzalone, Walrath and the unnamed defendant -- despite being restrained. Upon arriving to the emergency room of the infirmary, Brooks was "restrained, beaten, choked, gagged, forcibly moved and kicked, all with minimal resistance on the part of Mr. Brooks and with no legitimate law enforcement purpose," the indictment alleges.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement saying Brooks “should be alive today” and referred to the assault as “sickening.”

After the court proceedings, Robert Brooks Jr., the inmate's son, made a public plea for justice. "These men killed my father, it was on video. The whole world got to see it. Waiting a month for these charges has been incredibly hard. But, these men must be prosecuted and convicted of the crimes they made," he said.

Marcy Correctional Facility, where the incident occurred, has a history of abuse against inmates. A survey revealed that about 80 percent of inmates indicated they had witnessed or been subjected to verbal, physical, or sexual abuse by members of staff.

Daniel Martuscello, commissioner of New York’s Corrections Department, announced that he had launched an investigation into the facility. “There is no excuse and no rationalization for a vulgar, inhuman act that senselessly took a life.” He further declared that “This type of behavior cannot be normalized, and I will not allow it to be within DOCCS.”

The inmate’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against New York, accusing 17 individuals for using excessive force on Brooks.