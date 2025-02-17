Democrats Are Big Mad That DOGE Is Targeting Their Favorite Federal Agency

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is getting even more opposition now that it is targeting the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Several individuals have reportedly expressed concerns about DOGE, headed by Tesla owner Elon Musk, being allowed to access private and sensitive data as it seeks to modernize technology used by the IRS.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) called the development a “five-alarm warning” in a post on X in which he claimed that Musk “has been after your personal financial info from day one.” He characterized the effort as “illegal and a blatant power grab.”

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) called the development a "five-alarm warning" in a post on X in which he claimed that Musk "has been after your personal financial info from day one." He characterized the effort as "illegal and a blatant power grab."

Another user accused DOGE of "trying to gain access to the IRS database that includes detailed financial information, including personal identification numbers – and bank information about EVERY taxpayer, business and nonprofit in America."

DOGE is trying to gain access to the IRS database that includes detailed financial information, including personal identification numbers — and bank information about EVERY taxpayer, business and nonprofit in America.



Other users defended the move. One criticized those trying to "convince us the people that DOGE finding $2.7 trillion in overspending of your tax dolars is a bad thing, and that stopping government fraud and payoffs is against our democracy."

Imagine how evil you have to be to try and convince us the people that DOGE finding $2.7 trillion in overspending of your tax dollars is a bad thing, and that stopping government fraud and payoffs is against our democracy.



Update: DOGE JUST ENTERED THE IRS



The IRS is considering a memorandum of understanding that would grant DOGE “broad access to tax-agency systems, property and datasets,” The Washington Post reported.

Among them is the Integrated Data Retrieval System, or IDRS, which enables tax agency employees to access IRS accounts — including personal identification numbers — and bank information. It also lets them enter and adjust transaction data and automatically generate notices, collection documents and other records. However, it is evident that the IRS’ systems are in dire need of an overhaul. The tax agency’s systems are widely considered antiquated — many were built using computer coding language from the 1960s — and overhauling the agency’s IT is in line with DOGE’s mandate to modernize government technology. IRS contractors are generally provided system access to repair or maintain IDRS and similar data systems.

Nina Olson, who previously served as the IRS’ internal watchdog told The Washington Post that the data retained by the IRS “is incredibly personal” and that “Someone with access to it could use it and make it public in a way, or do something with it, or share it with someone else to shares it with someone else, and your rights get violated.”

However, the White House is defending DOGE’s efforts.

In a statement, White House spokesman Harrison Fields told The Post: “Waste, fraud and abuse have been deeply entrenched in our broken system for far too long. It takes direct access to the system to identify and fix it. DOGE will continue to shine a light on the fraud they uncover as the American people deserve to know what their government has been spending their hard earned tax dollars on.”

The Alliance for Retired Americans, the American Federation of Government Employees, and the Service Employees International Union filed a lawsuit against Treasury Department Secretary Scott Bessent, the Treasury Department, and the Bureau of Fiscal Service demanding that the agencies stop the “unlawful ongoing, systematic, and continuous disclosure of personal and financial information.”

The legal complaint notes that millions of individuals engage in financial transactions with the federal government, which means their sensitive information is contained in state databases and records. The plaintiffs argue that “people who must share information with the federal government should not be forced to share information with Elon Musk or his ‘DOGE.’”

If DOGE is intended to fight waste, fraud, and abuse, especially in the IRS, it would need access to their systems. As the reports indicated, those working with the initiative would be required to keep sensitive information confidential and could face legal consequences if they fail to do this. In fact, the IRS already grants access to other contractors and consultants to maintain its digital infrastructure.

It is also worth noting that IRS data leaks have happened several times in the past without Musk’s involvement. Yet, those screaming about DOGE’s involvement didn’t seem to have many complaints when this happened.

It seems apparent that many, if not most, of those raising concerns are simply doing so due to political concerns. If a Democrat had pushed for such an initiative, these people would likely keep quiet about it.

Of course, I would be remiss if I did not mention that it would be better if the IRS continued using outdated technology to take our hard-earned money. My libertarian self cannot resist pointing this out. After all, DOGE has already shown us how inept our government is at spending the money it swipes from our paychecks, has it not? Perhaps Musk could do us a solid and focus only on rooting out corruption and waste in the agency. This is one department that does not need to become more efficient.