Here's How Much You Have Been Paying to Fund Anti-Gunner Organizations to Violate Your Rights

You might be less than shocked to find out that your taxpayer dollars went to fund some of the nation’s leading anti-gunner organizations under the Biden administration.

It wasn’t long ago when it was revealed that taxpayer funds went toward censoring speech in violation of the First Amendment. Now, it has been revealed that much of USAID’s money has gone toward infringing on the right to keep and bear arms, according to the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR).

Using a tool called DataRepublican, Hannah Hill, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, found that USAID funneled taxpayer dollars to organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety, Giffords, and others through a group called NEO Philanthropy.

👀 Yesterday, @hannahhill_sc exposed taxpayer money flowing to Bloomberg gun control orgs.



Today, @DataRepublican's tool helped 2A advocates link USAID funds to Everytown, Giffords & more.



It looks damning at first blush—we're digging deeper. Stay tuned. https://t.co/FicdEOsb1d pic.twitter.com/se2Seffl1W — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) February 5, 2025

NEO Philanthropy functions as a “middleman,” taking the taxpayer dollars given to it by USAID and doling them out to organizations that lobby for gun control measures across the country, according to Lee Williams at The Gun Writer.

Her findings show massive contributions to Everytown, which include: $245,000 from the Board of Trustees of the Leland, $150,000 from the Tides Center, $12,000 from Civicus World Alliance, $6,748,000 from Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund, $300,000 from Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and much more.

Most of the major donations were paid straight to NEO Philanthropy and similar groups, who then passed some of the cash on to Everytown.

How this now public data will affect Everytown is not yet known, but none of the anti-gun nonprofits have ever wanted their funding data to be made public.

So far, there is no telling exactly how much Everytown and other anti-gunner organizations have received in taxpayer funding – NAGR indicated it is still digging into the numbers. But the notion that the federal government would attempt to covertly funnel taxpayer money is particularly damning, given the virulent anti-gun stance of the Biden administration.

The fact of the matter is that USAID’s wasteful spending on unnecessary and erroneous causes is already reprehensible in light of the economic problems Americans have been facing over the past four years. But the fact that people are essentially having their money taken from them to go towards organizations seeking to violate their natural right to gun ownership is even worse.

This is one of the more positive aspects of the DOGE initiative. It is exposing the extent to which our government is aimlessly spending the money it takes from hard working Americans under the promise that it will use it for worthy causes. The government’s role is to protect our rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution. Yet, it appears the state is more concerned with using its wealth to further violate these rights.

This is precisely why there needs to be a massive cleanup in the federal government. When authoritarian leftist groups can count on federal funding for their endeavors, it places all of us at risk of more tyranny.