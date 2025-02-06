Hillary Clinton Takes Another Shot at Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Gets Humiliated Again

It seems that failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is a glutton for punishment. Clinton on Thursday slammed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for enlisting the aid of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help fix America’s aviation problems.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the former secretary of state said DOGE members “have no relevant experience” and that “Most of them aren’t old enough to rent a car.”

“And you’re going to let them mess with airline safety that’s already deteriorated on your watch?” she said.

Duffy responded, arguing that “Washington bureaucrats are the reason our nation’s infrastructure is crumbling” and suggested that she should “sit this one out.”

Madam Secretary, with all due respect, “experienced” Washington bureaucrats are the reason our nation’s infrastructure is crumbling. You need to sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/6IhE5xLxV8 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 5, 2025

If Clinton were smart, she would have left it there. But she decided to go for round two. Responding to Duffy’s retort, Clinton noted that “US airlines had gone 16 years without fatal crashes” and noted that “MAGA fired the FAA chief, gutted the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, and threatened air traffic controllers with layoffs.”

“Now there have been two fatal crashes,” Clinton wrote. “Hope your unvetted 22-year-olds fix things fast.”

Of course, it goes without saying that there is absolutely no evidence that the Trump administration’s actions caused either of the fatal crashes that occurred last week.

This time, Duffy removed the gloves. “I know you’re lashing out because DOGE is uncovering your family’s obscene grifting via USAID, but I won’t let you lie and distort facts,” the Transportation Secretary wrote. “The FAA administrator announced he resigned over a month before Trump took office, and the air traffic controllers were always exempt from Trump’s civil service buyouts.”

The previous administration shamelessly used USDOT as a slush fund for the Green New Scam, throwing away money and resources on wasteful environmental and social justice projects rather than updating our nation’s antiquated air traffic control systems and other critical infrastructure.

Duffy further explained that he is “returning this department to its mission of safety by using innovative technology in transportation and infrastructure” and that Clinton’s team “had its chance and failed.”

He concluded: “We’re moving on without you because the American people want us to make America’s transportation system great again. And yes, we’re bringing the 22-year-olds with us.”

Advertisement

Madam Secretary, with all due respect, “experienced” Washington bureaucrats are the reason our nation’s infrastructure is crumbling. You need to sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/6IhE5xLxV8 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 5, 2025

As Duffy pointed out previously, Democrats had a chance to improve the aviation system, but they were too inept or unwilling to do so. While Clinton might loathe the idea of Republicans finally doing something about it, perhaps she should have insisted that Democrats take care of the problem. Now, she’s been relegated to getting into flame wars with Trump administration officials.