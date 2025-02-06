BREAKING: Federal Judges Block Trump Executive Order Restricting Birthright Citizenship

A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship.

The initial order is part of Trump’s effort to curb illegal immigration and toughen up border security.

Maryland District Judge Deborah Boardman extends a 14-day injunction on the executive order previously imposed by a Seattle judge. She argued that “virtually every baby born on US soil is a US citizen upon birth” and that this is “the law and tradition of our country,” according to the BBC.

The ruling extends the existing pause on Trump's 20 January executive order until the legal process plays out, which could take months or even years. It comes two weeks after a federal judge in Seattle called Trump's order "blatantly unconstitutional" and issued a 14-day restraining order. The judge will hold another hearing when that ruling expires on Thursday. The Trump administration can appeal against the ruling and is expected to do so, say experts. Ending birthright citizenship is part of President Trump's drive to remove illegal immigrants from the US.

His order, which was scheduled to come into effect on 19 February, would have withheld automatic citizenship rights from newborns if neither of their parents was a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Boardman further insisted that the Supreme Court “has resoundingly rejected the president’s interpretation of the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment” and that “no court in the country has ever endorsed the president’s interpretation.”

Trump previously argued that the 14th Amendment “was really meant for children of slaves. It was not meant for everyone to come into our country by airplane or charging across the borders from all over the world and think they’re going to become citizens.”

U.S. District Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington John Coughenour also ruled against Trump’s order.

A second federal judge blocked President Trump’s executive order that would restrict birthright citizenship, harshly condemning the administration for attempting to do so at a Thursday hearing. “It has become ever more apparent that, to our president, the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals. The rule of law is, according to him, something to navigate around or simply ignore, whether that be for political or personal gain,” U.S. District Judge John Coughenour said as he announced his ruling. “Nevertheless, in this courtroom and under my watch, the rule of law is a bright beacon which I intend to follow,” continued Coughenour, an appointee of former President Reagan.

These rulings result from a lawsuit brought by 22 Democratic state attorneys general. Another hearing related to the birthright citizenship order is scheduled for Friday in Massachusetts.