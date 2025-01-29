Trump Signs the Laken Riley Act
RFK Jr. Faces Barrage of Questions During Confirmation Hearing

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 29, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fielded a series of questions from senators in his effort to become the next Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary.

In his opening statements, Kennedy said, “The first thing I’ve done every morning for the past 20 years is to get on my knees and pray to God that he would put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic and to help America’s children.”

The nominee went on to argue that partisanship should play no part in implementing health policy, saying “There’s no such thing as Republican children or Democratic children. These are our kids. 66 percent of them are damaged.”

The nominee outlined how more American children are suffering from afflictions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, neurological diseases, depression, and other serious conditions. “Why can’t we just agree with each other to put differences about so many issues, intractable issues aside and say, ‘We’re going to end this?’” Kennedy asked.

The nominee took a shot at Democrats opposing his confirmation on political grounds.

All these Democrats are opposed to me for partisan issues. They used to be my friends, agreed with me on all the environmental issues I've been working on for my whole career. Now they're against me because anything that President Trump does, any decision he makes, has to be lampooned, derided, discredit, marginalized, vilified. We need to move on.

The confirmation hearing was not without its fiery exchanges and theatrics. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) was particularly aggressive in attacking Kennedy’s prior stance on vaccines, an issue that came up repeatedly during the proceedings.

The senator brought up Kennedy’s previous anti-vaccine stance statements and contrasted them with the more moderate tone he has taken in the leadup to the confirmation proceedings. 

“All of these things cannot be true. So are you lying to Congress today when you say you are pro-vaccine, or did you lie on all those podcasts?” Wyden asked after bringing up Kennedy’s previous contention on a podcast that vaccines are not “safe and effective.”

Kennedy replied, noting that his comments were taken out of context and that he has repeatedly clarified that he was only arguing that vaccines are not necessarily safe and effective for everyone.

“Every medicine has people who are sensitive to them, including vaccines…I've corrected it many times, including on national TV. You about this, Senator Wyden. Bringing this up right now is dishonest,” the nominee said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tried to get Kennedy to agree that the government should be the primary provider of healthcare to Americans. “Is health care a human right?” Sanders asked.

Kennedy responded, comparing it to the First Amendment right to free speech.

In the way that free speech is a human right, I would say it's different because with free speech, it doesn't cost anybody anything. But in health care, if you smoke cigarettes for 20 years and you get cancer, you are now taking from the pool. Are you guaranteed the same right? Or is there also a duty?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questioned Kennedy about his approach to Big Pharma, intimating that he might make money from lawsuits against drug companies. “I’m asking about fees from suing drug companies. Will you agree not to do that?” Warren asked.

Kennedy replied, “You’re asking me to not sue drug companies. No, I’m not going to agree to that, senator.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) brought up abortion, referring to Kennedy’s past opinion supporting “bodily autonomy,” which contrasts with President Donald Trump’s pro-life position. “When was it that you decided to sell out the values you’ve had your whole life in order to be given power by President Trump?” Hassan asked.

Kennedy began to respond, saying he agreed with Trump that “every abortion is a tragedy,” but was unable to continue because Hassan was not finished grandstanding.

Not everyone was hostile to Kennedy. Republican lawmakers expressed support for the nominee while others simply stuck to asking normal questions. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) complained that previous HHS secretaries – especially under the Biden administration – were not transparent about their policies.

I've written over 70 oversight letters to the federal health agencies under the Biden administration. I've virtually gotten squat out of them. What I get is we get, for example, 50 pages of Anthony Fauci's emails redacted. By the way, the latest one was 17 pages.

Kennedy responded, affirming that he is committed to promoting “radical transparency” and argued that “Democrats and Republicans ought to be able to come in and get information that was generated at taxpayer expense” and that they “shouldn’t get redacted documents.”

Kennedy stumbled a few times during the proceedings, but overall, he held his own. While some Republican senators have expressed reservations about him, his chances of being confirmed remain favorable.

