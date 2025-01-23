Trump Brings His Tariff Threat to the World Economic Forum
The Birthright Citizenship Debate is Officially on
A Local Meteorologist Got Fired Over Her Social Media Post About Elon Musk
CNN's Jim Acosta Gets Some Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad News About...
Here’s How Mexico Is Preparing for Trump’s Mass Deportations
Trump Torches Journalist for Complaining About J6er Pardons
Kamala Harris Seeks Advice From Hillary Clinton and Others About Her Future Aspirations...
NYT Blasted for 'Insane' Take on Terrorist Designation of Cartels
Watch Vance's Reaction As He Walks Into the Oval Office for the First...
VIP
One Republican Senator Will Vote Against Confirming Pete Hegseth
‘F*** Trump’: This Criminal Illegal Alien Got Deported on Camera
Steve Daines Introduces His Own Pro-Life Bills in the Senate
A ‘Trans Woman’ Was Just Nominated for an Oscar
Majority of Georgia Voters Want Trump's Fulton County Case Tossed Out
Tipsheet

High School Teacher Fantasizes on Social Media About Trump 'Dying in Office'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 23, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

A teacher at an Illinois high school reportedly wrote a post on Facebook in which he fantasized about President Donald Trump dying in office.

Thomas Padilla, who teaches at Dixon High School, wrote in a now-deleted post, “If you were born in 1964 or after, you have never experienced a US president dying in office. I am ready.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up post, he listed the years in which previous presidents died or were assassinated while serving in the White House, according to Young America’s Foundation (YAF).

Another bizarre post listed 1841, 1850, 1865, 1881, 1901, 1923, 1945, and 1963 — the years in which Presidents William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, Warren Harding, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy died or were assassinated.

Dixon Public Schools Superintendent Margo D. Empen sent an email to a parent obtained by YAF confirming the origin of the posts. The message said the district was aware of the posts and is “addressing the situation with the teacher.”

“I can assure you we also believe this is an inappropriate comment for an educator to make,” Empen wrote.

In another post, Padilla apologized for his earlier posts, saying he was “sorry if I offended anyone with my post about presidents dying.”

This was not the first time the educator wrote a post critical of Trump.

This is not an isolated incident. Several teachers have come under scrutiny over incendiary social media posts about President Trump and Republicans during the 2024 campaign season.

A fourth grade teacher in Houston, Texas, filmed herself threatening Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents if they came into her classroom.

Recommended

CNN's Jim Acosta Gets Some Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad News About His Career Jeff Charles
Advertisement

A teacher in Cheshire, Connecticut, resigned from her position in November 2024, shortly after Election Day, after posting a viral video in which she appeared to threaten people who voted for Trump. “You’ll end up on a stretcher,” she said in the video, according to NBC Connecticut.

Concerned parents voiced their opinions on the video at a town council meeting. One mother said she could not “un-see it” and “can’t walk into that school…and hand my kid off to that person.”

A similar incident occurred in South Dakota shortly after the first assassination attempt against Trump. In a post on Facebook, Cassandra Oleson, a behavior facilitator at Ben Reifel Middle School, exclaimed, “Shoot if only he would’ve had his scope sighted in correctly.”

As Trump continues through his second term in office, there will likely be more stories like this.

Superintendent Empen and Thomas Padilla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Jim Acosta Gets Some Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad News About His Career Jeff Charles
Trump Torches Journalist for Complaining About J6er Pardons Jeff Charles
Elon Musk Needs to Sue Everybody Kurt Schlichter
Here’s How Mexico Is Preparing for Trump’s Mass Deportations Jeff Charles
After These Details, the Antioch High School Shooting Is Going to Get Suffocated by the Media Matt Vespa
Democrats Scrambling for a Scalp Show Just How Pathetic They Are Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Jim Acosta Gets Some Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad News About His Career Jeff Charles
Advertisement