Gay Couples Reportedly Rushing to Get Married Before Donald Trump Takes Office

Gay couples are supposedly rushing to get hitched before President-elect Donald Trump takes office because they are afraid he will push to end same-sex marriage in the United States.

This is what happens when too many people buy into the hysteria the left-leaning media was selling all throughout the 2024 presidential campaign.

The Washington Post on Friday published a report detailing the stories of several couples who are concerned they won’t be able to get married after Trump takes office.

During the course of their nearly five-year relationship, Monique LaBorde and Emily Elmore had endless conversations about the life they were going to build together, which they moonily dubbed “the Dream.” There would be a bungalow in Southern California; a garden with fruit trees; ample space for their pit bull, Gumbo, and their tabby cat, Shrimp; two children; and a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf filled with lesbian and queer books. The Dream was officially supposed to kick off at an all-night New Year’s Eve wedding extravaganza in 2026. But that plan changed Nov. 5, 2024, when Donald Trump was elected president. Not only are they a same-sex couple, but Elmore, 29, is nonbinary and transitioning. Both LaBorde and Elmore were anxious about what would happen to same-sex marriage and transgender rights under Trump 2.0. This was, after all, a man who campaigned with anti-trans messages and ads (“Crazy liberal Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”) “There’s such a stark contrast between the Dream and the writing on the wall for LGBTQ Americans, especially trans and nonbinary people,” said LaBorde, 29, a podcast producer in Los Angeles. The couple also worried that the Supreme Court could overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage rights in all 50 states.

The report details how this particular couple found that several city halls in California were booked up for marriage ceremonies until after Trump is inaugurated. “Queer couples across the country have been racing to marry before the Trump administration formally begins, often bumping up their wedding plans by months or even years,” The Post noted.

Meg York, director of LGBTQ+ family law and policy and senior policy counsel at Family Equality, told The Post, “There are a lot of people who are feeling like, ‘We’ve got to take advantage of whatever we can right now to protect ourselves.”

Another individual said she and her partner “woke up the morning after the election and saw that Trump won, and we cried,” because “It felt very scary for the potential for us to get married and our safety in general.”

And this, ladies and gentlemen, shows how adept the establishment media is at fearmongering about Trump and Republicans. The fact that these couples are supposedly rushing to city hall to tie the knot shows that the media has done its job.

If these people would bother to at least stick a toe outside of their echo chambers for more than five minutes, they would know it is highly unlikely that Trump will take action against same-sex marriage.

A simple Google search would have told these people that President-elect Trump has supported same-sex marriage at least since 2016. During an interview with “60 Minutes,” Trump noted that “These cases have gone to the Supreme Court. They’ve been settled. And I’m – I’m fine with that.”

Moreover, there are no significant movements among conservatives to end same-sex marriage in America. It has not been a prominent issue in over a decade. Yet, the media has these people so fearful that they apparently can’t even think critically about the matter, which is yet another reason why much of the press deserves the contempt many Americans feel toward it.