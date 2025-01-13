Jennifer Rubin Quits the Washington Post. You Already Know Why.

Jennifer Rubin, known for masquerading as a conservative voice at The Washington Post, announced on Monday that she has resigned from the news outlet.

In a post on her new Substack, she outlined the reasons for her departure and slammed Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post. You can probably already guess why she’s leaving, right?

“Corporate and billionaire owners of major media outlets have betrayed their audiences’ loyalty and sabotaged journalism’s sacred mission — defending, protecting and advancing democracy,” Rubin writes, accusing Bezos of undercutting “the values central to The Post’s mission and that of all journalism: integrity, courage, and independence.”

I cannot justify remaining at The Post. Jeff Bezos and his fellow billionaires accommodate and enable the most acute threat to American democracy—Donald Trump—at a time when a vibrant free press is more essential than ever to our democracy’s survival and capacity to thrive.

That’s right, folks. The Washington Post isn’t sufficiently biased against Trump for Rubin’s tastes.

The former columnist then announced the creation of a new media outlet: The Contrarian, which will likely be another “Orange Man Bad” blog that reads like a Lincoln Project Democratic shilling operation.

In her announcement, Rubin takes The Post to task for deciding not to endorse a presidential candidate in the 2024 election and criticizes Bezos for giving $1 million to Trump’s inauguration.

None of us could imagine Katharine Graham sending LBJ or Nixon a $1M check. It would have been, as it is now, a fundamental betrayal of a great American newspaper. Defense of the First Amendment is incompatible with funding or cheerleading for the very person who seeks to “drastically undermine the institutions tasked with reporting on his coming administration.”

The fact that Rubin and other alleged journalists believe The Washington Post is not firmly in the anti-Trump camp shows just how disconnected they are from reality. The newspaper published a plethora of op-eds likening Trump to Adolf Hitler and has been overly fixated on attacking the Orange Man What Is BadÔ ever since he jumped onto the political stage. This is unlikely to stop, despite Bezos’ overtures to the president-elect and his supporters.

The reality is that many in the media removed their masks of objectivity when Trump became president and displayed a bias that was as obvious as a circus clown at a funeral. Several of these individuals argued that the media should be more biased against the president-elect, which reveals their actual agenda.

However, Trump’s second term seems to have brought about a sea change in establishment and alternative media. Meta recently announced a major shift in its approach to ideology. It has eliminated its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program, along with several other companies. The platform has also revamped its censorship policies to allow for more perspectives to be expressed.

To put it simply, Rubin’s and her ilk are losing, and they are not happy about it. But all is not lost for these people. At least they will now have a platform where they can whine about it incessantly.