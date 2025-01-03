US Army Soldier Charged for Selling Donald Trump's and Kamala Harris' Phone Records

Federal authorities have indicted a U.S. Army soldier of illegally obtaining confidential phone records belonging to President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cameron John Wagenius is facing charges for the alleged unlawful transfer of confidential phone records. He is accused of obtaining, sharing, and profiting from private telecommunication data, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle.

The indictment states that Wagenius “did, in interstate and foreign commerce, knowingly and intentionally sell and transfer, and attempt to sell and transfer, confidential phone records information of a covered entity, without prior authorization from the customer to whom such confidential phone records information related, and knowing and having reason to know such information was obtained fraudulently.”

Wagenius is charged with multiple counts related to the unauthorized transfer of sensitive phone records. The indictment describes a pattern of conduct involving the misuse of telecommunications data for personal gain.

Colonel Kamil Sztalkoper, spokesperson for the III Armored Corps, told Reuters they were “aware of the arrest of a Fort Cavazos soldier” and that it would “continue to cooperate with all law enforcement agencies as appropriate.”

The court records did not give specifics about the allegations, but cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs said on his website that Wagenius went by the name “Kiberphant0m” online and shared claims of multiple hacks, including call records allegedly related to Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump. Krebs said Wagenius was 20 years old, but court records or the Army did not confirm this. An attorney for Wagenius could not immediately be reached for comment. A Texas magistrate ordered Wagenius to be sent to Seattle, where the federal prosecutors handling the case are based, according to a court filing.

The AT&T call logs for Trump and Harris were allegedly posted online in November.

The Justice Department in September charged three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for hacking Trump campaign staffers and then leaking documents to President Joe Biden’s campaign, as well as the media.

Politico, one of the news outlets that received the information, reported the Trump campaign informed them that they were hacked.

Wagenius will be extradited to Seattle to face his charges.