VIP
Governor, I'm Not Sure Wolfing Down Steaks After a Terrorist Attack Is a...
Nola Terrorist Home: Is It Normal for the FBI to Leave This Much...
What the Hell Was That Ad, AllState?
FBI Decides to Punch Itself in the Face Again With This Update on...
REPORT: Mexican Immigration Officials Helping Illegals Enter US Through Taxi Scheme
Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Media Outlets Over Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Coverage
Trump Announces Treasury Department Team, Ambassador Nominations
Biden Blocks Sale of US Steel to Japanese Company
Republicans Demand Answers From Yellen After Treasury Hacked by CCP
VIP
New Orleans Had Effective Anti-Vehicle Barriers. The Reason They Weren't Used Is Shocking.
Investigation Launched After Nearly 200 Uncounted Ballots Discovered
Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award
MSNBC Analyst Makes Stunning Admission About President Biden
Insane: How a California Small Business Got Shut Down By Frivolous Lawsuit
Tipsheet

US Army Soldier Charged for Selling Donald Trump's and Kamala Harris' Phone Records

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 03, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Federal authorities have indicted a U.S. Army soldier of illegally obtaining confidential phone records belonging to President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Cameron John Wagenius is facing charges for the alleged unlawful transfer of confidential phone records. He is accused of obtaining, sharing, and profiting from private telecommunication data, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle.

The indictment states that Wagenius “did, in interstate and foreign commerce, knowingly and intentionally sell and transfer, and attempt to sell and transfer, confidential phone records information of a covered entity, without prior authorization from the customer to whom such confidential phone records information related, and knowing and having reason to know such information was obtained fraudulently.”

Wagenius is charged with multiple counts related to the unauthorized transfer of sensitive phone records. The indictment describes a pattern of conduct involving the misuse of telecommunications data for personal gain.

Colonel Kamil Sztalkoper, spokesperson for the III Armored Corps, told Reuters they were “aware of the arrest of a Fort Cavazos soldier” and that it would “continue to cooperate with all law enforcement agencies as appropriate.”

The court records did not give specifics about the allegations, but cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs said on his website that Wagenius went by the name “Kiberphant0m” online and shared claims of multiple hacks, including call records allegedly related to Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump. Krebs said Wagenius was 20 years old, but court records or the Army did not confirm this.

An attorney for Wagenius could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Texas magistrate ordered Wagenius to be sent to Seattle, where the federal prosecutors handling the case are based, according to a court filing.

Recommended

Insane: How a California Small Business Got Shut Down By Frivolous Lawsuit Guy Benson
Advertisement

The AT&T call logs for Trump and Harris were allegedly posted online in November.

The Justice Department in September charged three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for hacking Trump campaign staffers and then leaking documents to President Joe Biden’s campaign, as well as the media.

Politico, one of the news outlets that received the information, reported  the Trump campaign informed them that they were hacked.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Saturday that some of its internal communications had been hacked.

The acknowledgment came after POLITICO began receiving emails from an anonymous account with documents from inside Trump’s operation.

The campaign blamed “foreign sources hostile to the United States,” citing a Microsoft report on Friday that Iranian hackers “sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign.” Microsoft did not identify the campaign targeted by the email and declined to comment Saturday. POLITICO has not independently verified the identity of the hacker or their motivation, and a Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, declined to say if they had further information substantiating the campaign’s suggestion that it was targeted by Iran.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Cheung said. “On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”

Advertisement

Wagenius will be extradited to Seattle to face his charges.

 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Insane: How a California Small Business Got Shut Down By Frivolous Lawsuit Guy Benson
MSNBC Analyst Makes Stunning Admission About President Biden Madeline Leesman
Tyrus Has a Theory on Why Biden Is Giving Liz Cheney an Award Rebecca Downs
Germany's New Morgenthau Plan Victor Davis Hanson
Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Media Outlets Over Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Coverage Jeff Charles
Nola Terrorist Home: Is It Normal for the FBI to Leave This Much Evidence Behind? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Insane: How a California Small Business Got Shut Down By Frivolous Lawsuit Guy Benson
Advertisement