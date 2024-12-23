Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooter's Attorney Blasts NYC Mayor Over 'Perp Walk'

The defense attorney representing Luigi Mangione, suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, railed against New York authorities and New York Mayor Eric Adams for jeopardizing her client’s ability to get a fair trial.

Mangione on Monday pleaded not guilty to the state charges against him. During the hearing, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, slammed city officials for taking actions that might prejudice a jury.

“I'm very concerned about my client's right to a fair trial in this case. He's being prejudiced by some statements that are being made by government officials,” she said. “Like every other defendant, he is entitled to a presumption of innocence. But unfortunately, the way this has been handled so far, his rights are being violated.”

Agnifilo argued that Mangione “is being treated like a human ping-pong ball between two warring jurisdictions,” referring to the state and federal cases against her client.

She noted that state and federal authorities are “treating [Mangione] like he is some political fodder, like some spectacle.”

The attorney turned her attention the New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was present when Mangione arrived in New York City and accompanied him and law enforcement officers during “the biggest perp walk I’ve ever seen in my career.”

To have all of the press there, the media there, it was perfectly choreographed. What was the New York What's the city mayor doing at this press conference? Frankly, I submit that he was just trying to detract from those issues by making a spectacle of Mr. Mangione. There are consequences to this. He has a right to a fair trial. I just want to put on the record statements that the mayor made publicly about my client. Nothing saying alleged, for example. He said, 'I wanted to send a strong message with the police commissioner that we're leading from the front. I'm not going to just allow him to come into our city. I wanted to look him in the eye and state, You carried out this terrorist act in my city, the city of New York that I love,' and he wanted to show symbolism.

The attorney concluded by arguing that Mangione “is entitled to a fair trail and the presumption of innocence.”

Luigi Mangione’s lawyer, Karen Agnifilo, claims her client is being treated unfairly, but let’s be real, he’s being treated like a VIP.



While people cheer and his lawyer gives him the comforting pat on the back, Mangione—a man facing serious allegations—is treated better than… pic.twitter.com/eQLtTnc3dk — ismacx1 (@Ismaelcabotr) December 23, 2024

Adams did make the comments Agnifilo referenced during the proceedings, eliciting criticism from people saying it was a political stunt aimed at distracting from his own legal troubles.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams on his decision to escort Luigi Mangione in Manhattan:



“I’m not going to just allow him into the city. I wanted to look him in the eye and say you carried out this terroristic act in my city, the city that the people of New York love” pic.twitter.com/lJOcNheueF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 20, 2024

Mangione is facing multiple charges at the state and federal levels. The state has charged him to first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder. He is also being charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Federal prosecutors are charging Mangione with murder through use of a firearm, two counts of stalking, and another gun charge.