VIP
Another Lie About Trump Goes to Die
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
MSNBC Host Fails to Recognize What the 'Chilling Effect' of Trump's Win Over...
VIP
The Republican Establishment Is Not Getting the Message
George Mason Student Charged in Plot to Kill Jews
Report Drops Exposing All the Ways the Biden-Harris Admin Used the Government Against...
Will Mike Johnson's 'Plan C' Gambit Prevent a Government Shutdown?
Biden Announces Another Student Loan Bailout
Heritage’s Kevin Roberts to Hugh Hewitt: The American Republic Is Dead If We...
This Chanukah and Christmas, We Need Some Supersized Miracles and Joy
Eric Adams' Former Top Aide Indicted in Bribery Scheme
NDAA Included Major Wins for the Constitution, U.S. Flag Thanks to Ted Cruz
A Disengaged, Senile President Continues His Disgusting Pardon Spree
Canada Unveils New Border Measures Following Trump's Tariffs Threat
Tipsheet

Senate Republicans Launch 'MAHA Caucus' to Push RFK Jr.'s Health Agenda

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  December 20, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Senators have formed a “Make America Healthy Again” MAHA caucus in the upper chamber that is aimed at helping Health and Human Services (HHS) nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. enact his agenda to promote better health among Americans.

Advertisement

The caucus, spearheaded by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), will focus on policies that prioritize nutrition, improve access to primary care, and address the root causes of chronic diseases. The aim is to revamp national health policy by encouraging healthier food production while decreasing reliance on pharmaceuticals.

According to the senator's office, the MAHA caucus' purpose will be to work alongside Kennedy, assuming that he is confirmed in the new Congress, and use legislation to ensure that Trump and Kennedy's plan can be swiftly executed.

The caucus will foster partnerships with stakeholders at the local, state and federal level in order to facilitate key MAHA initiatives, while also mobilizing support for its priorities and creating educational campaigns to spread nutritional awareness.

“‘The MAHA caucus is committed to improving health outcomes by prioritizing nutrition, providing access to affordable, nutrient-dense foods, and focusing on primary care availability to tackle the root causes of chronic diseases,’ the Kansas Republican said in a statement,” Marshall said in a statement.

Recommended

Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell
Advertisement

High-profile GOP lawmakers, including Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Rick Scott (R-FL), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Ron Johnson (R-WI), have indicated that they are on board with the initiative.

“America is sicker than ever, and President Trump has made it a priority to address America’s chronic disease epidemic,” Lummis said.

Central to the MAHA agenda is the notion that “food is medicine.” The caucus believes that by improving people’s diets by promoting nutrient-dense foods and environmentally sustainable farming techniques can decrease chronic disease rates. 

“The MAHA caucus said it will work alongside Kennedy and Trump to reduce the rate of illness across the country,” The Hill reported.

However, Kennedy’s past stances on vaccines has raised eyebrows among some conservative senators. RFK Jr. has been making the rounds among members of the Senate to win them over and gain their support for his confirmation.

The caucus also suggests some GOP senators are willing to take on parts of Kennedy’s health policy vision as their own — while hoping to incorporate their long-standing goals in that work.

Kennedy, too, has bent in his sales pitch to senators whose votes he will need to win confirmation. He has backpedaled on his vaccine skepticism, for instance, saying he would not take away vaccines from people who want them.

And the caucus’ goals suggest that it expects Kennedy will promote issues that he has not previously focused on but the senators have, such as expanding community health centers, telehealth access and health savings accounts. Members say those policies would expand care access and affordability.

Advertisement

If Kennedy is confirmed, the MAHA caucus will be ready to enact legislation to drastically reshape federal healthcare policy. Despite some initial reservations, it appears Republicans in the Senate might be willing to confirm him. 

 

Tags: HEALTH CARE DONALD TRUMP SENATE REPUBLICANS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell
Report Drops Exposing All the Ways the Biden-Harris Admin Used the Government Against Political Opponents Jeff Charles
A Disengaged, Senile President Continues His Disgusting Pardon Spree Guy Benson
What Was So Different This Time About Trump's Election? Victor Davis Hanson
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs May Be In Serious Trouble Sarah Arnold
Here's When Biden White House Aides Noticed Joe Was Mentally Cooked Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pro-Life Leader Targeted by Biden's DOJ Delivers Shocking Testimony Before Congress Mia Cathell
Advertisement