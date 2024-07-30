Secret Service Acting Director: Trump Assassination Attempt Was a 'Failure of the Secret Service'

During a Senate Judiciary hearing on Tuesday, the acting director of the United States Secret Service admitted that the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was a "failure of the Secret Service."

Tuesday's hearing occurred to highlight the security failures that lead up to the assassination attempt on Trump, where the shooter barely missed the former president's head. In his testimony, United States Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, Jr. shared that he could not defend why the building where the shooter carried out his attack was not better covered by secret service agents.

In his remarks, Rowe shared that he was "ashamed" of the security flaws that led to the assassination attempt.

"I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured," he acknowledged.

Acting Secret Service Director: I "could not, and I will not and I cannot understand" why the roof where the shooter carried out his attack on former President Trump was not secured. pic.twitter.com/gjK1WqrunJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 30, 2024

In Rowe's testimony, he stated, "I do not believe inadequate time to plan for this event was a factor in the failure."

During the hearing, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), pressed Rowe to inform the American people of "what went wrong."

In response to Klobuchar, Rowe said it was a failure of "imagination," a failure to imagine there are malicious people.

"We actually do live in a very dangerous world," he said as his explanation.

WHAT?



This is the US Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Row, Jr responding to Senator Klobuchar. pic.twitter.com/hzYxkCZJLy — Paul Galletta (@Paul_Galletta) July 30, 2024

Rowe claimed if the Secret Service had taken more security measures prior to the rally, the shooter could have been found ahead of time.

"We could have perhaps found him; we could have maybe stopped him, maybe on that particular day he would have decided this isn't the day to do it," Rowe said.

Additionally, Rowe admitted that local law enforcement had more knowledge of the shooter's whereabouts prior to when he committed the assassination attempt than the Secret Service. For instance, local law enforcement became aware of a "suspicious person" 90 minutes before the shooting, whereas the Secret Service became aware 30 minutes before the shooting.

Senators questioned Rowe why local law enforcement "appeared" to be in charge of handling the "suspicious person" and why the Secret Service decided to "delegate" with local law enforcement about the shooter instead of taking charge. Sen. John Cor

In response, Rowe could not give a clear answer to the senators, but agreed with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) that the Secret Service should have been the agency in charge of handling the "suspicious person," given that the agency is "best of the best."