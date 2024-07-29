Harris Campaign Is Blocking Reporters From Speaking to Attendees at PA Event
Tipsheet

North Korea Is Preparing for a Nuclear Test

Jamie Parsons
Jamie Parsons  |  July 29, 2024
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

North Korea could be considering a nuclear test near the U.S. presidential election now that it has completed nuclear test preparations. 

South Korea's defense minister, Shin Wonsik, speculates North Korea might conduct a nuclear test around the U.S. presidential election to "raise its profile," TIME Magazine reported. With the help from Russia, Wonsik claims North Korea has already completed nuclear test preparations but is waiting for a moment to carry out a test when the country can best "raise its leverage against the U.S."

South Korea's warning comes amidst the "heightened tension" between North Korea and the allies of South Korea, as well as the strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia.

While in Tokyo on Sunday, Wonsik said in an interview with Bloomberg he was visiting the Japanese capital to "sign a deal" with Japan and the U.S. to secure new steps in their security cooperation against North Korea, "including joint military training," TIME reported. 

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea "authorized" the signing of joint "nuclear deterrence guidelines," according to The Hill.

The collaboration among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan has "prompted" North Korea to continue building its nuclear missiles and strengthening its military.  For instance, after Biden and Yeol saw each other, the capital of North Korea "threatened" to increase its "nuclear fighting capabilities," The Hill reported. 

North Korea has also been collaborating with Russia more frequently, exchanging its military weapons for Russian military technologies. Russia needs military weapons for its war with Ukraine, and North Korea requires military technologies to boost its nuclear missile program.

“We believe that Russia is providing technical support not just for rockets but for the modernization of conventional weapons that North Korea wants,” Shin said. “We will have to monitor with time how these technologies are transferred to North Korea and lead to changes in its weapons systems.”

