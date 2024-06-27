Senate Democrats Want to Draft Women

Democrats made a ruckus on the Senate floor after adding “language” to the annual defense authorization bill, requiring women to register for the draft.

Senate Republicans and conservatives strongly oppose the provision proposed by Senate Democrats requiring women to register for the draft. The strong pushback will make it hard for the bill to pass before election day. It is seen as possibly harmful for Democrat incumbents running for reelection in Republican-leaning or battleground states, The Hill reported.

Candidate Sam Brown, a Purple Heart recipient in the military, is running against Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and has criticized Rosen's support for the provision.

On June 15, Brown posted a video on Twitter saying that “forcing” women to join the military is “unacceptable.” He also called out Rosen, saying, “Shame on Jacky Rosen.”

Look at my face. This is the high cost of war.



Amy and I volunteered to serve, and we honor all who serve. But forcing America’s daughters to register for the draft is UNACCEPTABLE.



Shame on Jacky Rosen. pic.twitter.com/Myry82U2cl — Sam Brown (@CaptainSamBrown) June 15, 2024

Some Senate Democrats favored the proposal because they believed it was in line with radical left ideology. For instance, one Senator Democrat claimed that including women in the draft would create a "fair and equitable" draft.

Democrat pushing for the Women Selective Service Bill "This will allow us to rededicate resources to readiness and mobilization, rather than towards education and advertisment campaigns driven to register people and it will ensure any future military draft is FAIR and EQUITABLE" pic.twitter.com/edB2eBrKik — The Raymond G Stanley Jr (@raymondgstanley) June 17, 2024

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed (D-R.I.) also supported the proposal, claiming women do not have to serve as front-line infantry troops.

“It’s not like World War II, where we need a lot of infantry," Reed said. "We need cyber experts, we need intelligence analysts, linguists, etc. Wait a second, there are a lot of women out there that can do this better than men."

On June 25, Reed went on CNN to defend his stance and said the draft "just made sense."

Senator Jack Reed (Democrat - Rhode Island) this morning on CNN on registering women for the draft:



"It makes sense." pic.twitter.com/WESP3B8CXw — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) June 25, 2024

Unfortunately, many Senate Democrats forget that the radical left does not have a real ideology and often creates new beliefs to best suit their needs at the time. At this time, some Democratic women are fine with being excluded from the draft. Therefore, what Senate Democrats thought would be a safe vote could possibly harm their chance of keeping their seat in the Senate.