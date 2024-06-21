Unholy Alliance Seeks Closer Cooperation With Russia-North Korea Mutual Defense Pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a defense treaty on June 19, furthering their strategic partnership in defiance of warnings from the free world.

On June 18-19, Putin visited Pyongyang, North Korea, for the first time in 24 years to discuss Russia’s ongoing military defense trade with North Korea. During Putin’s visit, both leaders expressed a desire to “raise” their partnership to a “new level,” going over topics such as security, trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties,” according to NBC News.

Putin and Kim bonded over their mutual enemy — the West — as both countries are facing “confrontations" due to Russia’s war with Ukraine and North Korea's resistance to curbing its nuclear ambitions. Given their pariah status on the global stage, the leaders signed a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which included a pledge to defend one another if either was attacked.

Kim said the treaty put the relations of the two countries on a stage of “alliance” and established a “framework” for a “far-reaching plan” that Russia and North Korea and its people have been wanting, Korean Central News Agency reported. The plan includes building “powerful states” while defending “regional and global security” that suits their common interests.

Before the treaty was signed, Russia was transferring military weapons to Pyongyang in exchange for military weapons to use against Ukraine. The treaty “expands” their trade, threatening the Asia-Pacific region as well by possibly helping North Korea “enhance” its nuclear weapon and missile program, U.S. officials told NBC News.

Officials in the West are justifiably worried about the new alliance because the trade of weapons and intelligence could help Russia fight Ukraine and threaten the U.S. and its allies in Europe, Asia, and beyond, according to NBC News.

The KCNA said that after Kim signed the treaty, he claimed the “main reason” tension in the Korean peninsula was escalating was the “confrontational policy” of the U.S. and the U.S. engaging in military exercises with other free nations “hostile” to North Korea. Kim also noted that Russia — now North Korea’s formal ally — would never blame North Korea for tension on the Korean peninsula.

Kim called the treaty “the most powerful treaty in the history of the DPRK-Russia relations," KCNA reported.

Both leaders are using one another for military advancement and protection; however, it is evident their treaty is more than a “strategic partnership.” The treaty is merely one step in their “plan” to take down the U.S.

Scenes from North Korea’s parade for Putin.



It’s safe to say whose side the DPRK are on for WW3.



Russia, China, North Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Iran, etc., are all getting very friendly with one another, and Biden’s regime/NATO are entirely to blame. pic.twitter.com/f4UrME8TZQ — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 19, 2024

Russia and North Korea — along with China and Iran (plus its terror proxies) — pose a growing threat to the free world and U.S. interests and partners around the world.

Since the first summer of President Biden's term, weakness has been projected from the world's once-lone superpower. First came the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then Biden failed to deter Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Next Biden's attempts to prevent an Iranian strike on Israel, put down Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and stop Hezbollah from escalating a regional war failed.

Now, he's watching China significantly increase its harassment of Taiwan and few expect Beijing to heed Biden's warnings to leave the island nation alone.

The Russia-North Korea mutual defense pact is just the latest move by this unholy alliance, one which clearly smells the blood of American weakness in the water, to pursue closer cooperation.