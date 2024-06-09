Bill Maher Cites Two Major Reasons Why Biden Could Lose the 2024 Election
Tipsheet

Top Senate Democrat Unhappy With Netanyahu's Invitation to Address Congress

Jamie Parsons
Jamie Parsons  |  June 09, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool, File

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) disapproved of inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress. On June 4, Durbin said he wouldn't have “sent the letter of invitation” to Netanyahu because he has not accepted a two-state resolution, according to The Hill. Durbin believes the conflict between Gaza and Israel can’t “realistically” end if Netanyahu refuses to “embrace” the resolution.

“I’ve been waiting for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to embrace a two-state solution, which I believe is the only way to go forward in Israel,” Durbin told The Hill reporters. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA.) planned to invite Netanyahu to address Congress in March. According to Politico, Netanyahu accepted the invitation in June.

“I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world,” Netanyahu tweeted on June 1.

The invitation has received blowback from Democratic congressmen in both institutions, such as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).

According to Politico, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has said they will not attend Netanyahu’s address. 

Netanyahu has addressed a joint session of Congress three other times. His last address was in 2015, and “nearly” 60 democrats decided to “boycott” it, according to Politico.

A "tentative" plan to have Netanyahu speak to Congress on June 13 was shot down on June 3 because it falls on Shavuot, a Jewish holiday. When the prime minister will speak is still uncertain.

