Here Are Some of the Illegal Aliens Apprehended This Week

As illegal aliens continue to flood into the U.S. as a result of President Joe Biden's open border policies, the number of criminals seeking to take advantage of the lack of enforcement has become another facet of the crisis. Here is a look at some of the criminal apprehensions that took place this week.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers apprehended a group of 31 illegal aliens in Maverick County this week, according to The Center Square. The group consisted of citizens from Columbia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, and Venezuela, including two Syrian men.

In Nearby Kinney County, a female DSP trooper, with help from the Border Patrol, also apprehended a Venezuelan illegal alien and human smuggler, Kelvin Conde, for smuggling five illegal aliens and attempting to “evade” arrest, according to The Center Square.

Illegal aliens were also apprehended for committing severe crimes beyond human smuggling and illegally entering the U.S.

United States Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens tweeted on June 4 that USBP in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona recently arrested three previously convicted illegal aliens. All three have crimes against minors, such as sexual assault (1st degree), aggravated criminal sexual abuse (2nd degree), and criminal sexual conduct (2nd degree).

This past weekend, USBP agents in Texas, New Mexico, & Arizona arrested 3 previously convicted felons, illegally in the U.S. Their crimes against minors include Sexual Assault (1st degree), Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (2nd degree), & Criminal Sexual Conduct (2nd degree). pic.twitter.com/Cxp6lPA1sy — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) June 4, 2024

In Broward County, Florida, an illegal alien was apprehended on June 1 for sexual battery of a person 18 or older, sexual battery of a person 65 or older, and false imprisonment. Emerson Jean was a hospital worker who got suspended from his job earlier this year after sexual allegations were filed against him. His arrest followed an investigation that ran from January to May.

🚨 Broward County, FL: Last Saturday, hospital worker Emerson Jean was arrested for Sexual Battery of a Person 18 or older, Sexual Battery of a Person 65 or older, and False Imprisonment.



He has an immigration detainer hold. pic.twitter.com/RK7WXggAxw — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) June 6, 2024

Earlier this week, Jose Manuel Lopez Rodriguez, who had an immigration detainer hold, was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Three other illegal aliens were also arrested this week in the same county.