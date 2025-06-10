Trump’s Mass Deportations Get Surprising Boost—but Voters Are Split on One Key Detail
Tipsheet

Surprise: Guess Who's Aggressively Supporting Anti-Law Enforcement Rioters in LA?

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | June 10, 2025 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

As we noted yesterday, the core group of violent rioters in Los Angeles represent just one spoke of a larger left-wing wheel of mayhem and lawlessness.  The causes and justifications shift and evolve over time, but elements of the same dirtbag mob always show up.  It's Antifa.  It's the BLM extremists. It's the anti-DOGE firebombers.  It's the 'Free Palestine' terrorism supporters.  Today, it's the ICE haters.  Next time, it'll be something else.  The common theme is that these people hate the United States and hate capitalism.  And under the Left's toxic rubric of 'intersectionality' solidarity, many hangers-on and sympathizers float into and out of these violent movements and events.  We pointed out that many of the rabid pack who spent their weekend assaulting law enforcement and blocking traffic, supposedly in 'protest' of federal officers serving warrants against criminal illegal immigrants, are the exact same human beings who've also attend anti-Israel and pro-Hamas hate rallies over the last two years.

Some of them traded in their keffiyehs for Mexican flags.  Others cross-pollinated and wore Palestinian garb and waved Palestinian flags while taking part in the anti-ICE unrest.  To many of these criminals and agitators, it's all one Unicause, with a common theme being America loathing, routinely symbolized by burning our flag.  On social media, some leftists who fancy themselves more 'respectable' urged their radical comrades to avoid carrying foreign flags while engaged in rioting because the optics are self-destructive and alienating.  But this is not a public relations problem.  It's a problem problem.  When they torch old glory while raising the banner of foreign lands, hurling projectiles at police and shrieking F-bombs (and even 'Allahu Akbar'), they're showing us exactly who they are, and what motivates them.  The truth is instructive and speaks for itself:


This coalition includes -- vociferously and enthusiastically -- the pro-Hamas brigade.  Leading hate group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which has seen chapters suspended and banned across multiple campuses over a flood of unlawful activity, bullying and harassment, posted full support for the Los Angeles riots on Instagram:

As disgusting and ignorant as the Nazi imagery and comparisons are, it's a bit mysterious why SJP deploys them in a derogatory context. They are, after all, great fans of Jew murder, so you'd think they'd admire or envy the Nazis. In any case, unequivocally endorsing a mob that is hurling rocks at police officers and assaulting ICE agents is perfectly on brand for a pro-violence terrorism-supporting group. These are the monsters who actively celebrated Hamas' slaughter of hundreds and hundreds of innocent civilians on October 7, 2023.  If anything, SJP may have found the LA riots insufficiently violent.  They prefer deadly violence, as they've made clear.  As pointed out in my tweet, they concluded their deranged with 'GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA,' a further endorsement of violent episodes we've seen against Jews in our country in recent weeks.    If this organization were targeting any other minority group in the country, they'd be barred from campuses, across the board.  Shall I go on?

We have an Islamo-Leftist violence problem in this country and I'm not sure how much clearer it could be.  I've written that this is why Americans who may not care much about Israel need to pay attention. SJP and their fellow terrorism supporters are using and justifying violence against Jews here at home. And when they see violent agitators attacking cops in LA, they loudly announce 'yes, those are our people.'  And just like the cheerleaders of Hamas' gruesome bloodbath, which instigated a destructive war, they demand no consequences for actions.  And they consistently frame those who respond to violence as the violent instigators.  Same liars, same propagandists, same mentality, same worldview, same types of people:


Democrats are busy blaming the violence Trump's mobilization of the national guard to protect federal personnel and property from violence.  This ignores the previous days of violent unrest leading up to that decision, which was, in fact, precipitated by the preexisting violent unrest.  And since the LA mob and pro-Hamas mob are intertwined and aligned, it's worth highlighting that endless moving of goalposts and gaslighting is also a familiar sight:

I'll leave you with the mayor of Los Angeles -- who claimed the city and state had things under control, thus rendering Trump's intervention several days into the chaos unnecessary and 'provocative' -- essentially engaging in mob-empowering extortion.  She's basically saying the violence might stop if the federal government appeases the violent mob by ceasing to enforce the law.  It's disgraceful:


By the way, here's her city's police chief absolutely leveling every bogus, cowardly, delusional narrative she, Gov. Newsom, Kamala Harris, and others have been peddling:


He also described his force as "overwhelmed" by the riots, adding that ICE officers have "every right" to carry out their sworn duties in enforcing federal law within the city of Los Angeles.

