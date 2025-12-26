Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Merry MAGA Christmas: Murders Dropped by 20 Percent Between 2024-2025
Trump's Christmas Calls This Year Were Fantastic
From FBI Whistleblowers to Defunding Planned Parenthood—and Everything in Between: A Year...
VIP
Christmas, Family, and the Cost of Saying ‘No’ to Trans Ideology
Trump’s DHS Pays Illegal Immigrants to Leave — Critics Ignore the Cost of...
The Miseducation of America
What, Exactly, Does the Right Stand For?
Here's the Latest in the Thanksgiving Attack on National Guardsmen Case
VIP
Made in the U.S.A.
Hunter Biden's Still Lying: 'There Is No Laptop'
Jimmy Kimmel Lies and Cries About Trump in 'Christmas Message'
The Best and Worst of 2025
Tucker Carlson: A Christian Kufir Promoting Islam
Tipsheet

Arizona Lawmaker Pushes State-Funded Study of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 26, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Arizona state Senator Janae Shamp is advancing legislation that would require Arizona to commission a formal study of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” arguing that the phenomenon constitutes a legitimate mental health condition.

Advertisement

Senate Bill 1070, if passed, would direct the Arizona Department of Health Services to conduct or support research to “advance the understanding of Trump Derangement Syndrome, including its origins, manifestations and long-term effects on individuals, communities and public discourse.”

The text of the bill reads, the Arizona state "legislature finds that: The United States thrives on liberty, opportunity and civil discourse, yet extreme political polarization has fractured national unity, threatening the democratic values cherished by Arizonans."

Despite these contributions to America's prosperity, security and values, "Trump Derangement Syndrome" (TDS) has emerged since his 2016 campaign and has been proposed for study in the federal TDS Research Act of 2025.

Selective media reporting and amplification of unverified claims about President Trump's conduct have fueled TDS, intensifying polarized public reactions and deepening societal division.

TDS has led to significant social harm, with Americans who support President Trump or his policies reporting discrimination, intimidation or ostracism in professional, academic and social settings, further eroding community cohesion. 

TDS has contributed to psychological harm, with studies from the American Psychological Association documenting surges in political anxiety and bias during Trump's tenure, undermining civil discourse in39 Arizona and beyond.

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger Took Revenge on CBS Over 60 Minutes Drama. There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Warren Davidson, a Republican congressman from Ohio, wants a similar study to be conducted at the federal by the director of the National Institutes of Health. He cited the two assassination attempts on President Trump, as a direct result of TDS, warranting a study. 

"TDS has divided families, the country, and led to nationwide violence,'' the Ohio Republican said in a statement. He argued his own measure would require the federal agency to "study this toxic state of mind, so we can understand the root causes and identify solutions.''

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Kinzinger Took Revenge on CBS Over 60 Minutes Drama. There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
Trump's Christmas Calls This Year Were Fantastic Matt Vespa
Jimmy Kimmel Lies and Cries About Trump in 'Christmas Message' Joseph Chalfant
Conspiracy Theorists Are Conspiring to Be Stupid Kurt Schlichter
Leftist College Professor Declares This Classic Christmas Movie 'Bigoted' Amy Curtis
Merry MAGA Christmas: Murders Dropped by 20 Percent Between 2024-2025 Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Adam Kinzinger Took Revenge on CBS Over 60 Minutes Drama. There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
Advertisement