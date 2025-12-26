Arizona Lawmaker Pushes State-Funded Study of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Arizona state Senator Janae Shamp is advancing legislation that would require Arizona to commission a formal study of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” arguing that the phenomenon constitutes a legitimate mental health condition.

Senate Bill 1070, if passed, would direct the Arizona Department of Health Services to conduct or support research to “advance the understanding of Trump Derangement Syndrome, including its origins, manifestations and long-term effects on individuals, communities and public discourse.”

🚨FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Senator Shamp Introduces Bill to Study Trump Derangement Syndrome Amid Rising Public Health Crisis@AZSenatorShamp pic.twitter.com/m3SkjKyFq4 — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) December 23, 2025

The text of the bill reads, the Arizona state "legislature finds that: The United States thrives on liberty, opportunity and civil discourse, yet extreme political polarization has fractured national unity, threatening the democratic values cherished by Arizonans."

Despite these contributions to America's prosperity, security and values, "Trump Derangement Syndrome" (TDS) has emerged since his 2016 campaign and has been proposed for study in the federal TDS Research Act of 2025. Selective media reporting and amplification of unverified claims about President Trump's conduct have fueled TDS, intensifying polarized public reactions and deepening societal division. TDS has led to significant social harm, with Americans who support President Trump or his policies reporting discrimination, intimidation or ostracism in professional, academic and social settings, further eroding community cohesion. TDS has contributed to psychological harm, with studies from the American Psychological Association documenting surges in political anxiety and bias during Trump's tenure, undermining civil discourse in39 Arizona and beyond.

Warren Davidson, a Republican congressman from Ohio, wants a similar study to be conducted at the federal by the director of the National Institutes of Health. He cited the two assassination attempts on President Trump, as a direct result of TDS, warranting a study.

"TDS has divided families, the country, and led to nationwide violence,'' the Ohio Republican said in a statement. He argued his own measure would require the federal agency to "study this toxic state of mind, so we can understand the root causes and identify solutions.''

