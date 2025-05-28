DOGE Just Scored a Tremendous Victory in Federal Court
Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs
Who Was Running Biden's White House? A Shocking Report Is Raising Questions
You Won’t Believe Who Marco Rubio Just Banned From Entering America
Defunding the Clowns
Does the Secret Service Still Have a DEI Problem? Questions Mount After On-Duty...
The DOJ Just Sued North Carolina
Elon Musk Shares His Thoughts on the 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
VIP
Whitmer's Approach to Trump Is Paying Off
Former CDC Director Believes Vaccine Makers Should Be Sued
Why Shareholders Are Calling on Major Federal Contractor to Reverse Destructive DEI Course
VIP
One Country Will Fine Airline Passengers Who Display These Impatient Behaviors Upon Landin...
Greg Abbott Issues a Grim Warning to Two Illegal Aliens Arrested Over Jet...
Despite Test Failure, SpaceX’s Starship Flight 9 Proves Bold Innovation Drives America’s S...
Tipsheet

Will the Biden Decline Scandal Hurt Democrats with Voters in Upcoming Elections?

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | May 28, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

As we learn more about the Biden 'cover up' -- which was really more of a conspiracy of lies by power-hungry partisans about something that was plainly untrue to anyone paying even loose attention -- the worse it looks.  The people around the former president understood that he wasn't capable of consistently executing the duties of the office.  Rather than being transparent about this, urging him to step down, or pursing the 25th Amendment, they collectively lied about his capacity and condition -- insisting, in fact, that he could serve another full term, into the year 2029.  In order to maintain their grip on political power, and to prevent Donald Trump from becoming president again, they engaged in an unconstitutional presidency-by-committee.  A cabal of unelected aides ran the executive branch, replacing or filling in gaps for a quasi-incapacitated president who was sliding into senility.  

Advertisement

They denied all of this along the way, savaging anyone who noticed the president's obvious decline as merchants of 'cheap fakes' and misinformation.  They habitually placed the perceived interests of their political tribe over the interests of the country.  Another layer of detail about a scandal of historic magnitude:

"In response to that reporting, the White House said false. They denied it. They denied it. They denied it. And I was hearing otherwise. So, I had stopped believing their denials for a while. But in terms of who was running the White House, it's a small group of people that have been around. Some people within the administration called them the Politburo. That's the term we used in the book."

It's not just 'undemocratic,' as Thompson says in the first clip.  Nullifying party elections when the results are deemed problematic or untenable is undemocratic, and Democrats are doing that, too.  But shoving an unfit president into the basement and letting his unelected staff run the country goes beyond 'undemocratic;'  it's a constitutional crisis.  A real one. I spoke about this on Fox & Friends:

Recommended

Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs Jeff Charles
Advertisement


Yup:


During the exchange above, host Lawrence Jones asked about the potential political fallout from all of this, moving forward.  My reply:

Politics isn't always fair.  I'm sure Democrats adamantly believe that the events of January 6, 2021 should have prevented or disqualified Trump from ever being entrusted with the presidency again.  Voters disagreed, especially with inflation hammering their families and businesses year after year, and amid a damaging border crisis and international unrest.  That's why I answered that what happens in 2026 and 2028 will depend on the state of the country and how people perceive their lives heading into those elections.  In a 'fair' political environment, the political party that perpetrated this affront to the constitution, in which an elected president was effectively sidelined and replaced by unelected staffers, would be punished by an outraged electorate for multiple cycles.  In reality, that may or may not happen.  People's openness to accepting or overlooking scandalous political conduct often hinge on whether they feel like their own immediate concerns supersede other controversies, no matter now serious.  

Advertisement

On that score, here are a few data points about the country's mood right now.  These are snapshots that are far less relevant to how voters are feeling a year from now -- and Democrats may fare better than their polling in elections with lower turnout -- but the American electorate does not appear to regard the Trump administration and the Republican majorities as an intolerable hellscape, as Democrats and journalists do:

Tags: LIES JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs Jeff Charles
You Won’t Believe Who Marco Rubio Just Banned From Entering America Jeff Charles
Who Was Running Biden's White House? A Shocking Report Is Raising Questions Jeff Charles
The Dems Cannot Be Serious With This Name for Their Rebranding Push Matt Vespa
Greg Abbott Issues a Grim Warning to Two Illegal Aliens Arrested Over Jet Ski Hit-and-Run Madeline Leesman
Crushing Academia May Be the Best Thing About Trump 2.0 Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Inside the Closed-Door Meeting That Has ICE Officials Fearing for Their Jobs Jeff Charles
Advertisement