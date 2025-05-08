Exposed: Scandal Over 'Sex Ed' Camp for Young Kids in Colorado

It's hard to deny that there are people and forces, some of which are increasingly brazen, that are pursuing an agenda to sexualize children. We've covered one component of this scourge out of California, where the legislature has voted to gut an amendment that would have closed an existing loophole that prevents adults who purchase 16- and 17-year-old minors for sex from being charged with felonies. Some of the radical opponents of this common sense measure even attempted to frame their appalling stance as defending 'gay civil rights.' This is outrageous and insulting, as I explained in a short, passionate televised monologue delivered late last week -- followed by an interview with a legislator who is being attacked by these extremists for fighting against child sexual exploitation:

In Colorado, which has become deeply Californified in recent years, another offshoot of this depraved agenda has been exposed. Former US Senator Cory Gardner, who has a daughter in this age range, shared details of a disturbing sexual 'education' and exploration summer camp for children as young as ten:

Welcome to Blue Colorado, where your 10 year old gets to learn from a University and local Hospital about “sexy feelings”, “self-love”, and “pleasure in all sorts of ways.” pic.twitter.com/sje1TJus5o — Cory Gardner (@CoryGardner) April 24, 2025



"And SO SO SO much more." This goes well beyond sexual health and reproduction education. The program was sponsored by the University of Colorado at Boulder, the state's flagship public university, as well as a taxpayer-funded clinic. Amid pubic outcry, this camp is now canceled. A local (left-wing) news organization bemoaned the cancellation, attributing it to "right-wing" outrage. So many of the details nonchalantly shared in the story are damning, requiring little to no additional commentary:

A free sex education summer camp for 5th-8th grade students hosted by Boulder Valley Health Center and CU Boulder’s Renée Crown Wellness Institute has been canceled due to safety concerns, according to the health center. National conservative media outlets and advocacy groups — including Libs of TikTok, Steve Bannon’s War Room, the Daily Caller, Newsmax and Moms for Liberty — began calling for the camp’s closure last week after it started circulating on social media...The camp’s pre-registration materials said the program aimed to offer comprehensive, age-appropriate sex education that most students don’t receive in schools. Topics included “sex, sexuality, power and justice,” “bodies beyond the binary,” consent, relationships and pleasure...The camp was scheduled to be held on CU Boulder’s campus. Boulder Valley Health Center — the program’s operator — provides gynecologic care, including abortions, and receives federal funding to offer low-cost contraceptive services, STI testing and other preventive care.

The cancelation was attributed to "safety" concerns. Not the safety and wellbeing of the children, mind you, but the safety of the adults. Dangerous right-wingers who are mad about this are the real threat, you see. Opposing this sort of thing -- and the sexualization of young children generally -- shouldn't be right coded. It shouldn't be partisan or ideological. We're not talking about a drag show for college students over the age of 18, or something along those lines. We're talking about a program set up by adults to introduce kids as young as just-completed fourth-graders to learn about radical gender ideology, sexual pleasure, non-binary bodies, and all sorts of deeply age-inappropriate subjects. Creepily, these children are referred to as "humans" in the literature above, as if to erase important age distinctions and descriptors. What sort of adults would be eager to introduce such young children to such matters? Whether it's indoctrination or outright grooming, it's disgusting, and it certainly shouldn't be funded by taxpayers. I'll leave you with my conversation on this subject (and a handful of others) with Gardner: