Video: Woman Boasts About Being an Illegal Immigrant at Anti-Trump Protest

Yesterday, we told you about the latest pro-Hamas mob over the weekend, with a senior DHS official referring to participants as 'low hanging fruit.' At a separate rally -- one of the many anti-Trump gatherings held on Saturday -- another person seems to have chosen to publicly advertise her eligibility for deportation. I realize the focus has rightly been on removing convicted criminal illegal immigrants from the United States, but it's important to point out that people who are unlawfully present in the United States do not have a right to remain here, even if they haven't committed a crime beyond their illegal entry. I'd also go a step further and say that if an illegal immigrant has so little regard for our laws and national sovereignty that they are willing to openly flaunt and brag about their illegal status, there is an argument for making an example of them, as quickly as possible. Will the Department of Homeland Security consider this person 'low hanging fruit,' too?

“I am undocumented, unafraid, queer, and unashamed.”



What a rally. https://t.co/t6yGQlRkT1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 5, 2025



I don't care if she identifies as queer. And good for her, if she feels "unafraid" and "unashamed." But if she is "undocumented," that is not allowed. Even if you have enough prominent friends and allies to put you in front of a microphone and a crowd. Breaking the law is, by definition, illegal. Telling a large group of people of your law-breaking, for clout, is a confession. Hmm:

Hold on... she can run a multi-million dollar pro-illegal immigrant 501c3 while "undocumented"?! https://t.co/nssaHR1BdG pic.twitter.com/mGA3QEUKlq — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 7, 2025



As a side note, as I said on Fox recently, I'm interested in the organized Left's decision to brand their marches and rallies with a 'hands off' theme. This from the crowd that wants the government's grubby hands all over our lives, big-footing parents rights' in our schools, routinely abusing our tax dollars, banning worship services during COVID, mandating the related vaccines, dictating what sorts of cars we can drive, what kinds of lightbulbs we can use, and how we can cook our food. Many of them want the government to ban our healthcare arrangements and replace them with a government scheme. They want to restrict our First and Second Amendment freedoms. The list goes on and on. They're the Hands On coalition, except when it comes to any curtailing of government. And unlimited abortion. Back to immigration, and the ongoing 'sanctuary' wars:

🚨New story I broke on @7NewsDC: Fairfax County released an illegal immigrant with a criminal history after Steve Descano’s office cut a “lenient” plea deal.



ICE told me they previously deported the man twice & he re-entered the U.S. twice.



Read ⬇️https://t.co/xHJfM5jhus — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 4, 2025

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office, in a plea agreement, dropped a felony charge against Wilmer Osmany Ramos Giron for allegedly strangling a woman in exchange for a guilty plea for brandishing a machete/blade in January, which is a misdemeanor, according to court documents obtained by 7News. The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office told 7News he was released in March. Originally, the charges Ramos Giron faced in January 2025 were abduction by force, strangulation, and assault on a family member, the court documents showed...According to the 2025 ERO, Ramos Giron took the woman’s keys, preventing her from leaving and asked her to get into his car. The ERO said while inside, Ramos Giron placed two hands on her throat, impeding her air, and also held a knife over her, according to the victim. On Jan. 27, 2025, an officer responded to a domestic call, and Ramos Giron was accused of assaulting his ex-wife while arguing, according to court documents...The victim also filed an ERO against Ramos Giron in 2019, which was granted around the time he was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and pointing and brandishing a firearm. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told 7News that Ramos Giron is illegally present in the United States.

This is a violent criminal with a long record. He's clearly a menace. He's in the country illegally. And officials in the sanctuary county of Fairfax in Virginia offered him a lenient deal and released him back onto the streets. This must stop. And the people working hard to make it stop are now being targeted by the dirtbag Left:

Border czar @RealTomHoman responds to reports that a planned protest is slated to take place outside his New York home amid a drop in border encounters under the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/4vp24xcVXb — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 5, 2025



Knowing Homan, any harassment at his home will result in a redoubled spree of arrests and deportations. This is a bad tactic in general; it's an especially counter-productive one with him. And this is the sort of work he's doing, despite interference and obstruction from left-wing, pro-illegal-immigration ideologues:

Remember, not cooperating with the Feds to keep this man on the streets is what Mayor Wu says ‘keeps her city safe.’ https://t.co/FP2ydY3rmT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 4, 2025



Meanwhile, this is an update out of Colorado -- and a callback to this exchange:

Only "a handful of apartment complexes" - Martha Raddatz https://t.co/tR0lJHZtae — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 5, 2025



That would be the same Colorado where ruling Democrats have introduced measures to offer yet more protections to illegal immigrants:

Several Colorado lawmakers are trying to create new protections for the state's immigrants against hardline deportation policies under the Trump administration...The measure builds off of legislation that first established restrictions on cooperation with immigration authorities. Several laws passed over the last few years made it illegal for law enforcement within the state to arrest or detain people on behalf of federal immigration authorities and prohibited local and state governments from entering into contracts with them. A big piece of the bill would block local governments from sharing personal data with ICE and other immigration authorities, unless they are presented with a valid warrant first. Another major provision would prohibit federal authorities from conducting deportation operations in buildings like hospitals, schools, places of worship and childcare centers.

I'll leave you with more 'low hanging fruit,' reportedly plucked:

BREAKING 🔴



Several UCLA students had their visas revoked for violating visa terms, the chancellor confirms. pic.twitter.com/rIiGXubIxn — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 6, 2025



Good. UCLA has been one of the worst anti-Semitic cesspools in the country, including Jewish students being physically blocked from moving freely around their own campus by masked Hamas thugs.