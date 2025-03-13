If Dems Want to Be Taken Seriously, Nix This Talking Point Right Now....
Tipsheet

Politico's Atrocious Headline

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | March 13, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Some academic institutions are finally facing a long-overdue reckoning after refusing to enforce the law (and their own policies) in the face of systemic abuses and lawlessness from pro-Hamas mobs.  Jewish students have been threatened, attacked, harassed, and even prevented from attending classes or walking freely on their own campuses.  Many of these episodes arguably or incontrovertibly constitute civil rights violations, on top of all the other chaos and dysfunction.  One of the worst hotbeds of this disgraceful lawlessness has been Columbia University of the Ivy League, which now stands to lose hundreds of millions in taxpayer-funded grants.  

That bitter, richly-deserved reality is reportedly starting to set in:


One wonders if Columbia 'leadership' regrets taking this advice from Chuck Schumer:

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) reportedly told Columbia University administrators to ignore the backlash they were receiving over the school’s handling of antisemitism on campus earlier this year, according to a new report from the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Text messages included in the 300-page report reveal Schumer told then-university president Minouche Shafik that the school’s “political problems are really only among Republicans” and advised that its leaders should just “keep heads down” until the controversy came to an end.

Oops.  Now the Trump administration is in charge and that plan has worked out very, very badly for Columbia. Other schools seem to be frantically trying to adjust to the new status quo, in which rampant anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas mobs won't be indulged by the federal government any longer:


It's amazing what threatened funding can do to light a fire under craven, gutless college administrators, who have previously feared their student and faculty mobs more than anything else. Amid some overdue accountability, Politico served up this pathetic headline:

The Twitter/X 'Community Note' is helpful here:

The groups at issue are not “anti-war,”as this post claims. They call for violence explicitly — “violence is the only path forward.” Their most common phrase is: “We support liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance.”

As I pointed out, these are neither "anti-war" nor "protests."  They are law-breaking mobs of Jew haters and terrorist supporters.  They are not against war.  They actively support violence and are rooting for Hamas in the war Hamas started.  Put another way, they are very pro-war, so long as the Jews die and the Jewish state does not successfully defend itself.  As for the deportation controversy involving a former Columbia grad student, I'll leave you with this juxtaposition:


Many of those expressing outrage that this Hamas supporter may be deported have said nothing in defense of the Americans butchered and kidnapped by Hamas.  Indeed, many of these same people tacitly or expressly supported the butchery and hostage-taking.  I'm open to reasoned legal arguments about the case, which is why I'd recommend this piece by longtime federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy, who examines the facts and the law -- and argues in favor of deportation.  

