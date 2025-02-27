White House Correspondents Association President Melted Down Over Trump WH Tweaks to Press...
Tipsheet

Video: A Former Israeli Hostage's Gut-Wrenching Eulogy for His Wife and Kids, Murdered by Hamas

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  February 27, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

As we've repeatedly chronicled, the United Nations is a corrupt den of anti-Semitism and anti-Americanism, devoting hugely disproportionate resources to attacking, condemning and censuring the world's lone, tiny Jewish state.  An Israeli woman who languished in Hamas captivity inside Gaza for eight months before being rescued by her country's military told her story before the UN Security Council this week, describing the experience as horrific.  "The international community must understand that the hostages are in hell," she said, adding that hostages feel like they have been "abandoned by the world."  In far too many parts of the world, including in the West, many Islamists and leftists openly mocked the plight of the kidnapped innocents, ripping down 'missing posters,' and openly sympathizing with or rooting for the terrorists.  

These are the monsters pro-Hamas people are siding with, stealing Noa Argamani on October 7, 2023:


After she and three other hostages were saved in a daring raid by the IDF, many twisted Hamas admirers were furious.  People of good will were relieved to see her returned to safety.  Argamani received a standing ovation when she was introduced in the gallery during Prime Minister Netanyahu's address to Congress last year (which Kamala Harris snubbed):


Here is part of what Argamani told the UN panel:

We recently wrote about how deeply broken and sick Palestinian culture is, broadly speaking.  Here is another piece of evidence to that effect:


Hamas sympathizers and supporters will defend or deny anything.  Fortunately, despite their disproportionate influence over the public debate, including their prevalence in academia, pop culture and media, these morally-demented terror simps remain an awful fringe in this country:


I'll leave you with a clip of the heart-wrenching eulogy delivered by a recently-released Israeli hostage whose wife and two babies were murdered by Hamas:

"Mi Amor."  I remember the first time I said "mi amor" to you. It was at the very beginning of our relationship. You told me to only call you that if I was certain I loved you, not to say it carelessly. I didn't say it then because I didn't want you to think I was rushing to say "I love you." Shiri, I'll confess to you now that I already loved you back then when I said "mi amor." Shiri, I love you and will always love you!Shiri, you are everything to me!You are the best wife and mother there could be. Shiri, you are my best friend.Mishmish, who will help me make decisions now? How am I supposed to make decisions without you? Do you remember our last decision together? In the safe room, I asked if we should "fight or surrender." You said fight, so I fought. Shiri, I'm sorry I couldn't protect you all. If only I had known what would happen, I wouldn't have fired. I think about everything we went through together—there are so many beautiful memories. I remember Ariel and Kfir's births. I remember the days we would sit at home or in a café, just the two of us, talking for hours about everything under the sun. It was wonderful. I miss those times deeply. Your presence is profoundly missed. I want to tell you about everything that's happening in the world and here in Israel. Shiri, everyone knows and loves us—you can't imagine how surreal all this madness is. Shiri, people tell me they'll always be by my side, but they're not you. So please stay close to me and don't go far! Shiri, this is the closest I've been to you since October 7th, and I can't kiss or hug you, and it's breaking me! Shiri, please watch over me...Protect me from bad decisions. Shield me from harmful things and protect me from myself. Guard me so I don't sink into darkness. I love you! 

Chuki, Ariel, You made me a father. You transformed us into a family.You taught me what truly matters in life and about responsibility. The day you were born, I matured instantly because of you. You taught me so much about myself, and I want to thank you. So thank you, my beloved. Ariel, I hope you're not angry with me for failing to protect you properly and for not being there for you. I hope you know I thought about you every day, every minute. I hope you're enjoying paradise. I'm sure you're making all the angels laugh with your silly jokes and impressions. I hope there are plenty of butterflies for you to watch, just like you did during our picnics. Chuki, be careful when you climb down from your cloud not to step on Toni...Teach Kfir all your impressions and make everyone laugh up there. Ariel, I love you "the most in the world, always in the world," just as you used to tell us. Poopik, Kfir,I didn't think our family could be more perfect, and then you came and made it even more perfect...I remember your birth. I remember during the delivery when the midwife suddenly stopped everything—we were frightened and thought something was wrong—but it was just to tell us we had another redhead. Mom and I laughed and rejoiced. You brought more light and happiness to our little home. You came with your sweet, captivating laugh and smile, and I was instantly hooked! It was impossible not to nibble on you all the time. Kfir, I'm sorry I didn't protect you better, but I need you to know that I love you deeply and miss you terribly! I miss nibbling on you and hearing your laughter. I miss our morning games when mom would ask me to watch you before I went to work. I cherished those little moments so much, and I miss them now more than ever! Kfir, I love you the most in the world, always in the world!I have so many more things to tell you all, but I'll save them for when we're alone.

Imagine quitting your job because your boss is on the side of the murdered babies, and not their killers.  Depraved.  Fetterman's office is better off without these ghouls:

