Twisted: Israel Haters Are Losing Their Minds Over the Hostage Rescue

One might think that a successful mission that rescued four hostages who were stolen by terrorists nearly 250 days ago would be greeted with more-or-less universal celebration -- at least beyond the real of Hamas itself and its more hardcore supporters. But because it's the Jewish state saving Jewish civilians held by Islamist terrorists, the operation is being treated as somehow 'problematic' among many on the 'progressive' left, very much including in the 'news' media. I suppose it shouldn't come as a surprise that a morally-shattered movement that has entailed ripping down posters of the hostages would include many people who'd actively oppose rescuing those same victims. The excuse that many detractors are hiding behind is the allegedly unacceptable 'civilian' death toll associated with the mission. Said death toll is furnished, naturally, by Hamas. And supposedly respectable outlets are just running with it:

Advertisement

Al Jazeera on the Potomac. pic.twitter.com/bHChCkiNte — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 8, 2024



"The brazen daytime raid freed four Israeli hostages, but" now let's also 'report' some statistics given to us by the terrorists. "Human rights" activists and UN officials are concerned that Israel saving its innocent hostages was a war crime. The Israelis should have alerted everyone in advance, and politely shown up in uniforms with an earnest request, apparently. These are the same people who don't bat an eye at the endless parade of evil, indisputable war crimes committed by Hamas, such as the Jew-killing massacre that started the war, and the taking of civilian hostages. To get a sense of how deeply broken the 'progressive' Left has become on this issue, just take a look at tweets like this, this, or this. It's extraordinary and disturbing. CNN, which framed the rescue as a "hostage release" (they were released alright, just against their captors' wishes) and also uncritically regurgitated Hamas propaganda on the associated death toll, isn't so sure Israel is telling the truth about the Palestinian "journalist" and Hamas spokesman who was allegedly holding hostages in his house:

Hi @CNN, your piece has a couple of glaring inaccuracies that should be fixed immediately 🧵 pic.twitter.com/WZUBo58DX1 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 10, 2024



That short thread exposes a number of apparent factual errors in the CNN story, but let's focus on the headline. It asserts that Israel has accused the "journalist" of hiding hostages in his home "without providing evidence." The network repeated Hamas death numbers within hours of the Associated Press once again proving that the terror group makes them up and embellishes them as a matter of course. They sent a push notification to millions of people highlighting Hamas' claim about how many "civilians" were killed during the raid, but made sure to question Israel's allegation. Beyond the fact that we should place more credibility upon the statements of an open and accountable democratic government than a medieval terrorist organization, perhaps Israel is in a good position to know such information about the hostages' whereabouts because (a) they had highly specific evidence that led to their needle-in-a-haystack rescue, and (b) they have since debriefed the rescued hostages themselves. But Israel's confirmation is downplayed as evidence-free, while Hamas' invented statistics are reported as real. Surreal.

Also, according to the Israelis, their commandos were violently assaulted by "civilians" as the surprise operation was underway. One Israeli soldier was killed. Let's be clear: When "civilians," in civilian clothing, and listed as "civilians" by Hamas are holding Israeli hostages and fighting Israeli rescue teams, they are combatants. Many Islamists and leftists have been decrying the hostages recused to 'civilians' killed ratio as unacceptable or immoral. It's their go-to talking point, in fact. It's insane. One way to avoid civilian casualties is to not take civilians hostage, and to not hide those hostages in civilian neighborhoods (in this case, inside a refugee camp). And again, I reject both the death toll numbers as utterly unreliable, and the notion that everyone who might be counted as a civilian by Hamas actually was a civilian. All of the suffering and death, as usual, is on Hamas. Over the weekend, I went on a bit of a rant directed at the "pro-Palestine" throngs of "progressives" who see what much of their comrades say and do, and respond with...silence:

One particularly shameful and damning aspect of the Western “pro-Palestine” movement is its silence. Many of its adherents will insist that “silence is violence” in various other contexts, yet glaring, resounding silence is — *at best* — what we so often hear from them. Let’s put the throngs of overt terrorism supporters and foaming-at-the-mouth anti-Semites into a different category for a moment — a point to which I’ll return. I’m talking here about the many “progressives” who shout Hamas slogans and performatively criticize Israel on supposedly “humanitarian” or “pro-peace” grounds — often prematurely pouncing on Hamas propaganda and lies in doing so.When 1,200 innocent Israelis were slaughtered in cold blood by terrorists, nearly every one of these people were silent. Their garbage “activism” on the plainly evil side commenced shortly thereafter.Nearly all of them have been conspicuously silent about the hostages, whose existence is inconvenient to their warped sense of self-righteousness and morality. They’ve had every opportunity to couple their endless “pro-Palestine” rhetoric and posturing with simultaneous, fervent demands that Hamas release the innocents they stole. Instead…silence.



When they look around their hate rallies and see blatant, vile bigotry on display, notice overt promotion and glorification of literal terrorism, and witness acts of intimidation and violence…silence.When viral videos depict their supposedly “pro-Palestine” comrades chanting “death to America,” defacing our war memorials, assaulting law enforcement officers, and proudly endorsing violent jihad…silence. When Hamas rejects every single even remotely reasonable offer to trigger a ceasefire or end the war, the ostensibly “pro-ceasefire” and “anti-war” crowd greets these unmistakably pro-war decisions with…silence.And when Israelis risk (and sacrifice) their lives to bring home innocent hostages who’ve been held in Gaza against their will for months on end — with some held by “civilians” in their houses — we get yet more silence…except for execrable condemnations of Israel for rescuing their people, rooted in even more Hamas propaganda.I am repulsed and enraged by those who conspicuously and unapologetically side with Hamas. They are a disgrace & pose a serious threat to the security and physical safety of free people. But my simmering contempt for those in the second category runs deep. Yes, I’m talking about you. You may think it’s “unfair” to be lumped in with the former group of terrorism enthusiasts and Jew-haters. But guess what? Your silence puts you right there with them.Yes, we hear your silence. And we will never forget it.

Advertisement

When right-wing protests feature distasteful slogans, 'problematic' placards, or bad behavior, the media is sure to highlight the most extreme or off-putting elements within those movements or events. In the case of "pro-Palestine" hate rallies, nearly all of the documentation and condemnation of egregious actions comes from conservative-leaning sources, with notably scant 'mainstream media' interest. The double standards are beyond glaring:

Hamas headband, a mask depicting a bloody head of the U.S. President, and the burning of an American flag - all right outside the White House. https://t.co/I80kspEUZq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 8, 2024

By the way, this guy isn't even park police. He's a park ranger. He's unarmed.



They're throwing bottles at him and smearing him as a fascist for being a park ranger.



I look forward to the condemnations from Biden and top Democrats. https://t.co/oSzfX9fYWf — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 8, 2024

When antisemites marched through Charlottesville, America was outraged. But when calls to “kill another Zionist now” were heard outside the White House this weekend, the nation shrugged.@PeterSavodnik reports: When Jew Hate Doesn’t Count. https://t.co/ebTjA2Ji6P — The Free Press (@TheFP) June 10, 2024



There were no arrests, reportedly, and here's why:

the mob prevented arrests -- right outside the WH https://t.co/RIMLsdNFZ1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 10, 2024



Here's who's left to clean up the mess:

A @NationalMallNPS specialist works to remove graffiti from monuments near the White House after yesterday’s #gaza protest. pic.twitter.com/quRzwi842x — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 9, 2024

Advertisement



Apparently Team Biden thinks criminal behavior, like vandalizing war memorials and hurling projectiles at officers, is just free speech:

Top Biden campaign spokesman Adrienne Elrod defends the pro-Hamas protesters who vandalized veterans' memorials, intimidated Jews, and mocked law enforcement outside the White House: "That is their right" pic.twitter.com/wObUspySl3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2024



The rules are just (D)ifferent:

Three teenagers were charged with felonies after leaving scooter marks on a "pride progress flag" painted on a public street.



The people who did this weren't even arrested. pic.twitter.com/jouUIu3M7q — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 9, 2024



So many of our institutions are corrupt, biased, bigoted, and failing, and everybody can see it. On that front, I'll leave you with a worthwhile piece by Charles Cooke, as well as this:

I am shocked that my alma mater, the University of Minnesota, has picked an anti-Zionist who sugar coated the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 to head the University's Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. This is beyond shameful. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 9, 2024



