Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable
Biden Ruled Out a Pardon for Hunter, but There's Another Option
Biden Hosting Gun Control Event Hours After Hunter Found Guilty on Gun Charges
'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty...
BREAKING: Delaware Jury Decides Hunter's Fate
The Outlet Employing 'Journalist' Holding Israeli Hostages in Gaza is Tax-Exempt in U.S.
Is Pittsburgh Still Stronger Than Hate?
There Is Nothing the Left Will Not Do
Teens Face Prison Time for Leaving Skid Marks on 'Pride' Road Mural
Missouri AG Files Lawsuit Against Planned Parenthood After Project Veritas Exposé
House Republicans Release Footage of Pelosi on J6 That Undermines a Key Democrat...
The House Must Vote 'Yes' on Holding Garland in Contempt of Congress
Here’s How This Democrat Governor Is Targeting Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers
LIVE: Day 7 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Tipsheet

Twisted: Israel Haters Are Losing Their Minds Over the Hostage Rescue

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  June 11, 2024 10:42 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

One might think that a successful mission that rescued four hostages who were stolen by terrorists nearly 250 days ago would be greeted with more-or-less universal celebration -- at least beyond the real of Hamas itself and its more hardcore supporters.  But because it's the Jewish state saving Jewish civilians held by Islamist terrorists, the operation is being treated as somehow 'problematic' among many on the 'progressive' left, very much including in the 'news' media.  I suppose it shouldn't come as a surprise that a morally-shattered movement that has entailed ripping down posters of the hostages would include many people who'd actively oppose rescuing those same victims.  The excuse that many detractors are hiding behind is the allegedly unacceptable 'civilian' death toll associated with the mission.  Said death toll is furnished, naturally, by Hamas. And supposedly respectable outlets are just running with it:

Advertisement


"The brazen daytime raid freed four Israeli hostages, but" now let's also 'report' some statistics given to us by the terrorists.  "Human rights" activists and UN officials are concerned that Israel saving its innocent hostages was a war crime.  The Israelis should have alerted everyone in advance, and politely shown up in uniforms with an earnest request, apparently.  These are the same people who don't bat an eye at the endless parade of evil, indisputable war crimes committed by Hamas, such as the Jew-killing massacre that started the war, and the taking of civilian hostages.  To get a sense of how deeply broken the 'progressive' Left has become on this issue, just take a look at tweets like this, this, or this.  It's extraordinary and disturbing.  CNN, which framed the rescue as a "hostage release" (they were released alright, just against their captors' wishes) and also uncritically regurgitated Hamas propaganda on the associated death toll, isn't so sure Israel is telling the truth about the Palestinian "journalist" and Hamas spokesman who was allegedly holding hostages in his house: 


That short thread exposes a number of apparent factual errors in the CNN story, but let's focus on the headline.  It asserts that Israel has accused the "journalist" of hiding hostages in his home "without providing evidence."  The network repeated Hamas death numbers within hours of the Associated Press once again proving that the terror group makes them up and embellishes them as a matter of course.  They sent a push notification to millions of people highlighting Hamas' claim about how many "civilians" were killed during the raid, but made sure to question Israel's allegation.  Beyond the fact that we should place more credibility upon the statements of an open and accountable democratic government than a medieval terrorist organization, perhaps Israel is in a good position to know such information about the hostages' whereabouts because (a) they had highly specific evidence that led to their needle-in-a-haystack rescue, and (b) they have since debriefed the rescued hostages themselves.  But Israel's confirmation is downplayed as evidence-free, while Hamas' invented statistics are reported as real.  Surreal.

Recommended

BREAKING: Delaware Jury Decides Hunter's Fate Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Also, according to the Israelis, their commandos were violently assaulted by "civilians" as the surprise operation was underway.  One Israeli soldier was killed.  Let's be clear: When "civilians," in civilian clothing, and listed as "civilians" by Hamas are holding Israeli hostages and fighting Israeli rescue teams, they are combatants.  Many Islamists and leftists have been decrying the hostages recused to 'civilians' killed ratio as unacceptable or immoral.  It's their go-to talking point, in fact.  It's insane.  One way to avoid civilian casualties is to not take civilians hostage, and to not hide those hostages in civilian neighborhoods (in this case, inside a refugee camp).  And again, I reject both the death toll numbers as utterly unreliable, and the notion that everyone who might be counted as a civilian by Hamas actually was a civilian.  All of the suffering and death, as usual, is on Hamas.  Over the weekend, I went on a bit of a rant directed at the "pro-Palestine" throngs of "progressives" who see what much of their comrades say and do, and respond with...silence:

One particularly shameful and damning aspect of the Western “pro-Palestine” movement is its silence. Many of its adherents will insist that “silence is violence” in various other contexts, yet glaring, resounding silence is — *at best* — what we so often hear from them. Let’s put the throngs of overt terrorism supporters and foaming-at-the-mouth anti-Semites into a different category for a moment — a point to which I’ll return. I’m talking here about the many “progressives” who shout Hamas slogans and performatively criticize Israel on supposedly “humanitarian” or “pro-peace” grounds — often prematurely pouncing on Hamas propaganda and lies in doing so.When 1,200 innocent Israelis were slaughtered in cold blood by terrorists, nearly every one of these people were silent. Their garbage “activism” on the plainly evil side commenced shortly thereafter.Nearly all of them have been conspicuously silent about the hostages, whose existence is inconvenient to their warped sense of self-righteousness and morality. They’ve had every opportunity to couple their endless “pro-Palestine” rhetoric and posturing with simultaneous, fervent demands that Hamas release the innocents they stole. Instead…silence.

When they look around their hate rallies and see blatant, vile bigotry on display, notice overt promotion and glorification of literal terrorism, and witness acts of intimidation and violence…silence.When viral videos depict their supposedly “pro-Palestine” comrades chanting “death to America,” defacing our war memorials, assaulting law enforcement officers, and proudly endorsing violent jihad…silence. When Hamas rejects every single even remotely reasonable offer to trigger a ceasefire or end the war, the ostensibly “pro-ceasefire” and “anti-war” crowd greets these unmistakably pro-war decisions with…silence.And when Israelis risk (and sacrifice) their lives to bring home innocent hostages who’ve been held in Gaza against their will for months on end — with some held by “civilians” in their houses — we get yet more silence…except for execrable condemnations of Israel for rescuing their people, rooted in even more Hamas propaganda.I am repulsed and enraged by those who conspicuously and unapologetically side with Hamas. They are a disgrace & pose a serious threat to the security and physical safety of free people. But my simmering contempt for those in the second category runs deep. Yes, I’m talking about you. You may think it’s “unfair” to be lumped in with the former group of terrorism enthusiasts and Jew-haters. But guess what? Your silence puts you right there with them.Yes, we hear your silence. And we will never forget it.

Advertisement

When right-wing protests feature distasteful slogans, 'problematic' placards, or bad behavior, the media is sure to highlight the most extreme or off-putting elements within those movements or events. In the case of "pro-Palestine" hate rallies, nearly all of the documentation and condemnation of egregious actions comes from conservative-leaning sources, with notably scant 'mainstream media' interest. The double standards are beyond glaring:


There were no arrests, reportedly, and here's why:


Here's who's left to clean up the mess:

Advertisement


Apparently Team Biden thinks criminal behavior, like vandalizing war memorials and hurling projectiles at officers, is just free speech:


The rules are just (D)ifferent:


So many of our institutions are corrupt, biased, bigoted, and failing, and everybody can see it.  On that front, I'll leave you with a worthwhile piece by Charles Cooke, as well as this:


Tags: HOSTAGES MEDIA BIAS ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Delaware Jury Decides Hunter's Fate Spencer Brown
'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict Spencer Brown
Illegal Aliens Jump in Front of Cars to Blackmail New York Drivers Jamie Parsons
Independent Reporter Calls Out CBS News' Lesley Stahl Over Biden Laptop Claims Matt Vespa
Top Pollster Says What Some Dems Are Already Muttering Behind Closed Doors About Biden Matt Vespa
'It's Over': CNN Legal Analyst Offers His Take on the State of the Trump Georgia Trial Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Delaware Jury Decides Hunter's Fate Spencer Brown
Advertisement