New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Nominees

With Washington, DC consumed with controversy of a handful of Trump nominees, the American public is looking...pretty comfortable with what they're seeing from the presidential transition. We noted strong polling on this front before Thanksgiving, and the trend appears to be continuing. Donald Trump's overall favorability has pulled even at 48-48, whereas both his defeated rival and the current incumbent underwater by double digits. You'll see that recent Gallup data in the graphic embedded below. As for the transition, a sizable majority (52/38) approves, with literally every single Trump nominee polling with more support than opposition -- both according to Morning Consult:

...plus all Trump nominees above water on favorability thus far -- with the highest approval for Rubio at State: pic.twitter.com/D6McfGjWVm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 5, 2024



One of Trump's most embattled picks, Defense Secretary-designate Pete Hegseth, is above water by single digits, with the public splitting almost into thirds on his nomination: Support, oppose, and don't know. Hegseth is facing a series of allegations against him and responded in a Wall Street Journal op/ed yesterday. An excerpt:

I’ve been through a lot: combat tours, job changes, divorces and family challenges. (Yes, I love my mom very much, and she loves me.) I have always led with honesty, integrity and passion. Tragically, many veterans never find the purpose for their next chapter and succumb to the bottle, depression or, worst of all, suicide. I understand what they are facing—because I’ve lived it. But by the grace of God, I took another path. My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has renewed and restored my life. I am saved by his grace. The press is peddling anonymous story after anonymous story, all meant to smear me and tear me down. It’s a textbook manufactured media takedown.



They provide no evidence, no names, and they ignore the legions of people who speak on my behalf. They need to create a bogeyman, because they believe I threaten their institutional insanity. That is the only thing they are right about. Talk to those who served with me in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, Afghanistan or the National Guard. They support me, and I’m honored by that. I have never backed down from a fight and won’t back down from this one. I am grateful President-elect Trump chose me to lead the Defense Department, and I look forward to an honest confirmation hearing with our distinguished senators—not a show trial in the press.



One of the claims against Hegseth, peddled by NBC News, drew sharp, immediate criticism and pushback from both of his longtime co-hosts -- among many others who've worked with him over the years:

Your story is horseshit @NBCNews. Put my name on it. On the record. It’ll be your only on the record source.

Signed,

The guy who sat next to him for 8 hours every week for five years starting at 6am. — Will Cain (@willcain) December 3, 2024

The losers at @NBCNews never reached out to me either. @willcain is right - your story IS horseshit. You now have 2 people who sat next to him 8+ hours a week on the record. Will you retract or correct your story? https://t.co/s5YJsI23EV — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) December 4, 2024



This is an especially bad look for NBC:

Listen to this THIS. @NBCNews spoke to @dgbellavia for 20 minutes about @PeteHegseth. David founded Vets for Freedom. He hired Pete. David told them their story was nonsense.



NBC used not word from David.



Oh yeah, David was also awarded the Medal of Honor. pic.twitter.com/KkPbUAnhrm — Will Cain (@willcain) December 4, 2024



For what it's worth, I added my two cents, based on my personal experience:

With rumors and reports flying that Trump may be considering alternative options, I'd encourage you to listen to my monologue on this subject from my radio show. And I'll leave you with this, from the nominee himself:

